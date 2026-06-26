Millie Bobby Brown reveals daughter's reaction to ‘Enola Holmes’: Wasn't interested at all

Los Angeles, June 26 (IANS) “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown has talked about her daughter's unimpressed reaction to seeing her on-screen in “Enola Holmes”.

The 22-year-old actress shared that she showed her daughter, whom she shares with husband Jake Bongiovi, the first Enola Holmes movie. During the conversation, which will be available in Happy Sad Confused podcast, Brown said that her daughter "wasn't interested at all" in seeing her mom in a movie, reports people.com.

"I did show her Enola Holmes 1, and she wasn't interested at all, and then I said, 'Tis I,' (and_ she looked up because I sounded like mom, you know?" she said.

Brown added: "She liked it. She watched like five minutes and then got completely disinterested, but it was very nice to be able to show her that, you know, all of my childhood is on Netflix."

Since expanding their family with their daughter in 2025, Brown and Bongiovi have kept her life relatively private, opting not to publicly share the baby's name or photos of her face online.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” the couple shared in their 2025 announcement.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in peace and privacy.”

The star had also opened up about her upcoming project, saying goodbye to Stranger Things and life with her baby girl. The actress also shared that her parents-in-law, Jon Bon Jovi, and Dorothea, are just as obsessed with her baby girl as she is, revealing how the rocker has taken to grandfather duty.

"They just had her the other day for the whole day, and they went to Target and got like a cart full of things for her. You know he's just always on the floor crawling around with her and dying laughing, videoing every new thing she does."

"He's the best and so is Dorothea, my amazing mother-in-law. They're the most present grandparents, and we couldn't be luckier to have them in her life," Brown added.

Earlier this month, Brown appeared on a new episode of Not Gonna Lie podcast, where she chatted about becoming a parent via adoption.

Asked to share any advice with other parents who might want to adopt, Brown revealed what the hardest part of the process was for her, reports people.com.

"Every journey is different. Waiting for the call is the hardest part. I just would always encourage you to understand that every journey is different. Don't compare yourself to others, don't compare yourself to statistics, don't compare yourself to other families, but your baby is out there, and you'll find each other."

"That's something I prayed for every night. I was just very grateful that our baby was out there and we found each other."

Enola Holmes 3 will be available to stream July 1 on Netflix.

--IANS

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