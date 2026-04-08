Milind Soman enjoys a 20km swim in Goa, calls it a 'beautiful experience'

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman loves to push his limits. Marking a new milestone, he recently completed a 20-kilometer swim during his visit to Goa.

Milind informed through his latest social media post that he was able to complete the distance within 8 hours.

Elated to have swam such a long distance for the first time, the 'Emergency' actor called it a "beautiful experience".

Milind's life and fitness partner, Ankita Konwar, also swam 8 kilometers.

Sharing a couple of snippets from the latest challenge, Milind penned on his official Instagram handle, "Swam 20km for the first time ! Took around 8hrs .. Super happy swimming long distance in the sea is one of the most beautiful experiences, so unpredictable, tides, weather, currents, all make it an epic adventure .. big thank you to @ankita_earthy who also swam 8km and my friends Elias, Nicole and Mihir from the Goa Open Water Swim Club for always being there #worldhealthday (sic)"

Reacting to the post, Ankita commented, "It was sooo much fun!! And you my love are a sight to behold".

Milind continues to be a poster boy for fitness even at the age of 60.

In March, the 'Bheja Fry' actor shared his thoughts on the growing desire among people to move out of Mumbai for more space, greenery, and a quieter lifestyle.

Pointing out the sudden shift in mindset, Milind told IANS during an exclusive conversation, “A lot of people feel that ‘I want my garden and I want trees, good space and those people move out.”

“In fact, a lot of people are moving out of the city, whoever can. They are buying land, they’re starting farming,” he went on to add.

Nevertheless, he acknowledged that although Mumbai has its share of flaws, it continues to appeal to many of its residents. “There are people who love living in Mumbai because it’s crowded, because it’s exciting, because there’s so much energy,” shared Milind.

--IANS

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