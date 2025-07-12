Milind Soman completes the Tromso midnight half marathon in Norway with wife Ankita Konwar

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actor and fitness junkie Milind Soman ran the Tromso midnight half marathon in Norway with his better half Ankita Konwar.

Sharing the latest milestone in his fitness journey, Soman took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of sneak peeks from the Marathon and their time in Norway.

The first video on the post had Soman and Konwar proudly flaunting their medals, followed by a clip of the 'Emergency' actor running the marathon. The couple also decided to get clicked during their flight and pose amidst a picturesque Norway backdrop.

The post further included Milind stopping to admire some beautiful flowers.

These photos and videos were captioned, "Ran the Tromso midnight half marathon in Norway with @ankita_earthy a couple of weeks ago, terrific fun ! Run started in the night and ended at midnight in bright sunlight beautiful weather, beautiful flowers, beautiful landscapes, beautiful people, great food, a fun, fun, fun experience."

Before this, Soman took an ambitious journey from Mumbai to Goa as part of the #FitIndianRun.

He used social media to update the netizens of the challenge, where he cycled 90 km and ran 20 km daily.

Taking to his Instagram, Soman shared a string of images and videos with his wife. He wrote in the caption, “Day 2&3 just hills, hills, hills ghat pe ghat, ghat pe ghat, to paraphrase an old dialogue 90km cycling and 20km running for 3 consecutive days so far, feels amazing!!”

Addressing a common question he’s often asked - why he pushes himself so much, he said, “Lots of pushups for selfies on the way.. meeting fitter Indians on the way people often ask me, Kyu karte ho itna, Marna hi toh hai - but I think if I haven’t explored the limits of the potential of mind and body at every age, I haven’t really lived or shown gratitude for the amazing gifts I have received from the almighty #fitindianrun #mumbai2goa.”

