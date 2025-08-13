August 13, 2025 10:37 PM हिंदी

Brendan Fraser-starrer ‘Rental Family’ to serve as BFI London Film Festival Gala presentation

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) The upcoming Hollywood film ‘Rental Family’, which stars Brendan Fraser, has been selected as this year’s American Express Gala presentation at the 69th edition of the BFI London Film Festival.

The film is directed and co-written by Hikari, whose credits include ‘37 Seconds’ and the Emmy-winning series ‘Beef’. The film is a comedy-drama, and also stars Hira Takehiro, Yamamoto Mari, Shannon Mahina Gorman and Emoto Akira, reports ‘Variety’.

The Tokyo-set film centers on an American performer (Fraser) who takes a job with a Japanese company that provides temporary family members for hire. Through this unconventional work, he discovers unexpected human connections that challenge his understanding of authentic relationships versus professional performance.

As per ‘Variety’, the film, which will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, is produced by Eddie Vaisman, Julie Lebedev, Hikari and Yamaguchi Shin.

Fraser and Hikari are expected to attend the U.K. premiere at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on October 16. BFI London Film Festival Director Kristy Matheson said, “Following the acclaimed ’37 Seconds’ and the subversive, roller coaster ride of ‘Beef,’ we are excited to bring writer-director Hikari’s latest comedy-drama ‘Rental Family’ to the BFI London Film Festival as our American Express Gala. Brendan Fraser is set to steal movie fans’ hearts once more with his stunning central performance in a film that explores the complexity of human relations with huge generosity and wit”.

Hikari said, “I feel so humbled and honored to return to the 2025 BFI London Film Festival with my second feature, ‘Rental Family,’ and with a gala presentation. While it’s inspired by a real, and sometimes unusual, business in Japan, it’s ultimately about people longing for connection, and discovering the meaning of true friendship in modern Tokyo. I hope ‘Rental Family’ offers a bit of escapism to Japan and a few laughs”.

