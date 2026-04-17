Mika Singh says 'Vyah Karwado Ji' from 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is pure 'shaadi vibes'

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Ahead of the release, the makers of Varun Dhawan's forthcoming romantic comedy "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" decided to add to the buzz by releasing the vibrant track "Vyah Karwado Ji" from the drama, which happens to be a full-on wedding anthem.

Picturized on Varun and Mrunal Thakur, the song enjoys the powerful vocals by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur, with lyrics provided by Vayu.

Shedding light on his next, Mika said, “Yeh gaana full-on shaadi vibes hai! It has that desi masti and energy that makes every celebration bigger.”

Asees Kaur went on to add, “Wedding songs are such a special reward for any artist; you become a part of people’s happiest memories. I had so much fun recording this with Mika Ji, excited to bring another wedding banger this year, especially my second one with Varun Dhawan.”

Lyricist Vayu stated, “With ‘Vyah Karwado Ji’, the thought was simple, jawani nikalti jaa rahi hai, toh vyah karwa do ji! It’s that fun, relatable nudge wrapped in a festive vibe. I’m really happy it’s turned into such a banger that people can instantly connect with.”

White Noise Collectives, composer revealed, “With this track, we wanted to create a sound that feels grand yet instantly catchy. ‘Vyah Karwado Ji’ is designed to bring people to the dance floor; it has the energy of a big fat Indian wedding with a fresh, contemporary twist.”

Shifting the focus to "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai", the highly discussed project is being made under the direction of David Dhawan. The laughter ride boasts an ensemble cast with Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in significant roles, along with others.

Backed by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films (UK), "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is slated for a theatrical release on May 22.

--IANS

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