Mid-senior level jobs surge in India’s GCCs as industry seeks top talent: Report

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The talent mix within global capability centres (GCCs) in India is evolving and entry-level roles have declined from 32 per cent to 22 per cent while mid-senior roles have surged to 77 per cent, a 14-point increase, a report showed on Thursday.

This shift points to an increased demand for professionals with "ready-now" capabilities to lead digital innovation in AI, ML, and cloud technologies, said the report by CIEL HR, an end-to-end HR solutions provider.

GCCs are offering significantly higher compensation, ranging from 12 per cent to 20 per cent above traditional IT services, especially in high-demand domains such as generative AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud. This reflects the premium placed on digital expertise and the sector’s race to attract top talent.

Complete work from office roles have grown significantly from 51 per cent in 2023 to 66 per cent in 2025. This 15-point jump signals a strong push to recentralise operations, likely driven by the need for closer collaboration, security, and oversight in high-value GCC functions.

About 51 per cent of GCCs in India also cite talent retention as their top challenge, amid a sharp rise in attrition, job-switching intent, and employee disengagement.

Analysing 76,000 executive profiles, the findings also highlight that 52 per cent of the GCC workforce are actively considering new job opportunities, signalling a seismic shift in employee expectations.

The talent war is especially fierce among tech-forward enterprises where deep digital expertise is non-negotiable, and professionals with such skills often have multiple opportunities, leading to high mobility and mounting retention challenges, said the report.

India hosts over 1,700 GCCs, nearly 50 per cent of all GCCs worldwide, highlighting the country’s pivotal role in global innovation and high-value delivery.

“Over time, GCCs have transformed from cost-efficiency centres into strategic engines for their respective parent entities, and at the same time, they drive economic growth, job creation, and regional development for India, fuelled by the skilled talent pool, advanced tech ecosystem, and supportive policy framework in India,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of CIEL HR.

However, rising attrition and talent mobility demand a decisive shift from transactional approaches to holistic employee engagement.

“To stay ahead, GCCs must invest deeply in career development, strengthen employer branding, and build workplace cultures that foster trust, growth, and belonging,” he mentioned.

--IANS

na/