November 02, 2026 12:20 AM हिंदी

Michael Mann accidentally shoots himself in leg, rushed to hospital

Michael Mann accidentally shoots himself in leg, rushed to hospital

Los Angeles, Nov 1 (IANS) Hollywood filmmaker Michael Mann accidentally shot himself in the foot, and was hospitalized. The filmmaker was at a Los Angeles gun range, when he accidentally shot the firearm.

The news was shared by the Los Angeles Police Department. Mann, who has been an experienced target shooter for decades, is reported to be in stable condition, reports ‘Variety’.

The wound was described as “subcutaneous and minor”. His representatives said in a statement, “On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released”.

The director was injured while trying to holster a firearm during a target practice at a sanctioned gun range when the weapon accidentally went off. The incident occurred around 4:00 pm PST at the Range Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed he was in stable condition at the time of the call.

As per ‘Variety’, Mann is best known for directing such movies as ‘Heat’, ‘Thief’, ‘Manhunter’, ‘Collateral’ and ‘The Insider’. He last directed ‘Ferrari’, a sports biopic starring Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari and Penelope Cruz as his wife Laura.

The 83-year-old filmmaker is currently working on ‘Heat 2’, the long-awaited sequel to his 1995 crime drama starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

The first film, a box office hit, follows an explosive face-off between Los Angeles Police Department detective Vincent Hanna (played by Al Pacino) and professional thief Neil McCauley (played by Robert De Niro).

Mann adapted the screenplay for “Heat 2” from the 2022 novel of the same name that he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner. Described as a sequel and prequel to the original, the follow-up looks at the early lives of the characters.

--IANS

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