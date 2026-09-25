September 25, 2026 9:58 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: ‘It’s the small things that make the biggest difference,’ says Gulveer after silver

‘It’s the small things that make the biggest difference,’ says Gulveer Singh after winning silver medal in men's 10,000m at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Nagoya, Sep 25 (IANS) Gulveer Singh believes attention to detail and the support of his wider team played a crucial role in his silver-medal-winning performance in the men’s 10,000 m at the ongoing Asian Games 2026, saying that 'it’s often the small things that make the biggest difference' at the highest level.

Gulveer clocked 28:29.38 to finish second in the 25-lap race on Friday, just 1.87 seconds behind Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew, who won gold in 28:27.51. Bahrain’s Albert Kiptoo claimed bronze in 28:34.38, while China’s Wang Wenjie finished fourth in 28:38.14.

The Indian stayed with the lead group for much of the race before remaining patient in the closing stages. With 2,000 m remaining, Gulveer was firmly in medal contention and held his nerve to split Bahrain’s two runners and secure silver.

The result made Gulveer the first Indian to win two Asian Games medals in the men’s 10,000m, adding the silver to the bronze he won at the 2023 Hangzhou Games. His latest podium also improved on his previous Asian Games finish.

“It feels good to win a silver medal for India at the Asian Games. Standing on the podium at a championship like this is satisfying. We had prepared for a championship race rather than focusing on timing, and I was able to stick to the race plan. This medal is encouraging, but I know there is still a long way to go and many more races ahead,” Gulveer said.

The Indian distance runner said the strategy was to avoid getting drawn into a race against the clock and instead concentrate on positioning and patience.

“Championship races are always different from races where you’re chasing time. The plan was to stay relaxed, remain with the lead group, and make my move at the right moment. I trusted the race plan my coach and I had discussed, stayed patient throughout, and thankfully it worked out,” he said.

Gulveer has enjoyed a strong 2026 season, having also won silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Gulveer credited the support provided by the Athletics Federation of India and the Inspire Institute of Sport for helping him continue his development.

“Every year my aim is simply to improve a little more. I don’t think too much about results because they come only if the preparation is good. Winning a medal is a nice result. But for me, the important thing is that the progress is continuing,” he said.

“I’m fortunate to have the support of the Athletics Federation of India. They’ve created an environment where I can focus completely on training and recovery. My coaches help me keep improving in the small details that make a difference. I’ll keep working in the same way and look to get better,” he added.

Gulveer also highlighted the contribution of the support staff, saying their work allows athletes to remain focused on preparation and performance.

“At this level, it’s often the small things that make the biggest difference. Having the right people around you, from coaches to physiotherapists, strength and conditioning experts and recovery staff, allows you to focus completely on your training. When those details are taken care of consistently, it helps you perform better on race day,” he said.

--IANS

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