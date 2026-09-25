September 25, 2026 10:00 PM हिंदी

Joe Jonas looks back at 'terrifying' boat incident on his vacation

Joe Jonas looks back at 'terrifying' boat incident on his vacation

Los Angeles, Sep 25 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas has recollected his scary holiday experience. The singer has shared that he was left "really spooked" after getting trapped in the water between two boats while on vacation.

The singer and his girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela recently enjoyed a two-night trip on a yacht in Portofino, Italy, with Morgan Stewart and her husband Jordan. The two couples had a "terrifying" incident when they stepped out for dinner.

Joe appeared on Morgan's podcast, and recalled how they "had the best time" out on the vessel, which had its own crew, chef and tender boat. However, disaster struck exactly when they decided to stop at a restaurant. The venue had requested customers use its own transfer boat and staff.

The 37-year-old singer said, “But as I took a step, I think a wave came in and it pushed the boat far out from the yacht. It sounds like the bougiest problem, but it was terrifying because then I slipped and fell between these two boats. The first mate tried to grab me, but he also fell in after me”.

The singer was fully dressed, and had his phone in his pocket. He got stuck in the water between the two vessels, which were a few feet apart, and as he swam to the surface, he was keen to get further away from the vessel.

He decided not to swim towards the yacht's ladder because of the engines, as he said, “The first time I climbed up, I must have hit my shin or something, and then I fell back in”.

He further mentioned, “In those moments, you’re just like, your adrenaline is going so fast, and of course, all your faces are like in shock. You’re like, ‘Oh my god, is he, is he okay?’ Which I was like, ‘No, I’m fine’”.

“I finally came down from the anxiety and I looked at Tati and I was like, ‘That s*** was really scary’. Like that really spooked me for a while. It was really intense”, he added.

--IANS

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