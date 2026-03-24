Miami Open: Sinner breaks Djokovic's Masters 1000 record with third round win

Miami, March 24 (IANS) Jannik Sinner made ATP Masters 1000 history on at the Miami Open with his commanding 6-1, 6-4 victory against Corentin Moutet as he moved past Serbian great Novak Djokovic to win 26 consecutive sets at the Masters 1000 level.

With his straightforward third-round triumph inside Hard Rock Stadium, the Italian has now won 26 consecutive sets at the Masters 1000 level, moving clear of Djokovic's record of 24.

Sinner had equalled that mark with his second-round win on Saturday in Miami before surpassing it in the third round.

"I am very happy," Sinner said following his victory. "This sport is unpredictable, so we try to keep attention as much as we can and we'll see what is coming in the next round."

Sinner’s streak traces back to last November at the Paris Masters, where he clinched the title without dropping a set. He carried that form into March, repeating the feat at the Paribas Open. Thanks to his two victories in Miami, Sinner has now won 13 consecutive Masters 1000 matches, ATP reports.

The Italian will now face Alex Michelsen, who defeated Alejandro Tabilo 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, continuing his bid to become the first man to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ since Roger Federer achieved the feat in 2017.

Sinner, who is not defending any ATP Rankings points in Miami, is now in a prime position to close the gap in his World No. 1 battle with Carlos Alcaraz, who lost to Sebastian Korda on Sunday in the third round.

Earlier, Frances Tiafoe overcame defending champion Jakub Mensik, when he saved two match points and then converted on his seventh opportunity to earn a dramatic 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(11) win.

Mensik defeated Novak Djokovic in the final in Florida 12 months ago to clinch his maiden tour-level trophy. The 20-year-old moved past Adam Walton in his opener this fortnight but could not find a way past Tiafoe.

Tiafoe, 28, is into the fourth round in Miami for the fifth time and first since 2022. The world No. 20 will next play Terence Atmane after the Frenchman upset Top 10 star Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

--IANS

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