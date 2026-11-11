MI and PBKS complete marquee trade deal of Hardik and Arshdeep

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) In a major player trade ahead of the Indian Premier League 2027, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have completed the swap of Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh.

MI captain Hardik Pandya will move to PBKS, while India’s leading wicket-taker in T20I Arshdeep will join the five-time champions.

"Pandya will join PBKS at a fee of Rs 18 crore, up from his existing fee of Rs 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep will join MI at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

Besdies PBKS, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have also been in the running to acquire the premier seam-bowling all-rounder.

IANS had reported that PBKS had edged ahead of others in the race to secure the services of Hardik with MI ahead of the November 17 retention deadline as the paperwork was completed for the trade deal last week.

Pandya’s trade brought the curtain down on his second stint with MI, a franchise with which he won four IPL titles. Having first joined MI in 2015, Pandya developed into one of the league’s most impactful all-rounders, contributing with both bat and ball during the team’s title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

After seven seasons with MI, Pandya moved to Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of IPL 2022 and made an immediate impact as captain, leading the franchise to the title in its debut season.

GT also reached the final in 2023 before Pandya returned to MI in 2024 and took over the captaincy. Across 162 IPL matches, he has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and claimed 82 wickets, underlining his value as a proven match-winner.

Arshdeep, meanwhile, moves to MI after eight seasons with PBKS, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019 and established himself as one of the competition’s leading left-arm fast bowlers. With 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, he is PBKS’ all-time leading wicket-taker.

Arshdeep’s ability to make early breakthroughs with the new ball and deliver under pressure in the death overs has made him a key component of Punjab’s bowling attack.

He claimed 21 wickets in IPL 2025 and followed that with 14 wickets in the 2026 season. His left-arm pace and ability to deliver across different phases of an innings will add considerable depth to MI’s bowling attack.

--IANS

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