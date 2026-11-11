Chetan Hansraj reveals four-hour transformation into Raja Mali in ‘Ramayana: Part 1’

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Chetan Hansraj offered a glimpse into the extensive creative work behind the making of the upcoming epic “Ramayana: Part 1” and revealed that it took four hours of daily work to sculpt the look of his character Raja Mali.

Chetan took to Instagram, where he also praised action director and movement expert Terry Notary, stunt coordinator Ian Van Temperley and animation supervisor Andrew Doucette for their contributions to the film, which he described as a historic cinematic undertaking.

Taking to the caption, Chetan spoke about the “architects of the epic.”

“The visual madness you are all seeing on the big screen doesn't happen in isolation. It takes a village of absolute masterminds to build a cinematic universe of this scale. Massive respect to our visionary director @niteshtiwari22 for steering this colossal Rs. 1,500 crore ship and trusting me to anchor the opening sequence,” Chetan wrote in the caption.

He went on add: “Before I even stepped onto the Volume, the brilliant Virginia Holmes @virgholmes and her team spent 4 grueling hours every day meticulously sculpting the ancient, brutal visage of Raja Mali onto my face.”

Then came the physical execution, he mentioned.

“An incredible honor working alongside the legend Terry Notary @terrynotary(Action Director , Motion Capture & Movement Director). We spent hours breaking down the exact physics and psychology of a demon king so that every single movement felt lethal.”

“Huge props to Ian Van Temperley @stuntalliancegroup and his stunt team for curating those absolutely insane action sequences, ensuring every swing of the axe was merciless.”

Chetan concluded: “And a massive shoutout to Andrew Doucette (Animation Supervisor) for taking all that raw performance capture data and translating it into the most groundbreaking VFX Indian cinema has ever seen. The blood, sweat, and scale of this film is historic. Thank you for the massive love on the recent posts!”

Ramayana: Part 1 directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana by Valmiki. It is the first of a two-part film, with Part 1 being based on the first three kāṇḍa (chapters) of Ramayana which chronicles the life of Prince Rama from childhood up to his adventurous 14-year exile.

--IANS

dc/