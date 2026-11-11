Himesh Reshammiya celebrates ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ music, calls Ayushmann and Sharvari ‘fab’

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya heaped praise on filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’, calling it an outstanding movie and promising audiences a story they would love and cherish.

He also lauded the performances of actors Sooraj Barjatya, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, while praising the entire cast and crew. Himesh further expressed gratitude on Instagram for the overwhelming response to the film’s music ahead of its release.

Sharing a string of pictures on Instagram with Ayushmann and Sharvari, he wrote on Instagram: “Jai MATADI Let’s Rock Yeh Prem Mol Liya , what an outstanding movie #sooraj Ji has made, genuinely promising you a movie which you will love and cherish and every performance in the movie is mindblowing @ayushmannk@sharvari are just fabbbbb and the entire cast and every department are in full form, and special thanks to everyone for making the music of Yeh Prem mol Liya into an epic blockbuster hit before release which is so rare.”

Himesh added: “Grateful To God and this pic ( courtesy @sharvari ) is from the sets of our blockbuster hit show Indian idol where the cast of Yeh Prem Mol liya and the super legend #soorajji were v happy to promote yeh Prem mol Liya where the fab singers from the show performed to yeh Prem mol Liya songs brilliantly and they also performed to other super hit songs, this weeks episode is Yeh Prem mol Liya special and it’s epic, what an episode, historic vibe.”

Himesh has over 1,300 credited songs. He started his career as a music director in the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998 and made his acting debut with the film Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007. In 2025, he was ranked #22 in the Bloomberg's World's Most Influential Pop-stars list and was the only Indian artist to feature on the list.

He has returned to the judge's chair with Indian Idol: Legends Return and in October 5 said that winning just once is not enough.

Himesh said: "Indian Idol ke itihaas ki sabse bari jung lekar aa raha hoon main... Let's begin!"

(I am bringing the biggest battle in the history of Indian Idol... Let's begin.)

He further added: "Jahan Idol ke ab tak ke stars phir se sabit karenge khud ko. Kyunki sirf ek baar jeetna kaafi nahi hota, baar baar jeetna padta hai. (Where the stars of Idol so far will once again prove themselves. Because winning just once is not enough, you have to win again and again.)

--IANS

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