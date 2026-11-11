Big B shares thoughts on wellness and importance of staying active: Move and be in movement

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a thoughtful note on the importance of movement, wellness and maintaining a healthy routine, saying that even a simple walk in the park can make a difference.

Reflecting on the Earth's continuous movement over millions and billions of years, the icon took to his blog and drew a parallel with life, encouraging people to keep moving, live well and find happiness through prayer.

The icon wrote on his blog: “movement is the ultimate .. wellness attracts it .. gives it the needed impetus of worth… a walk in the Park .. busy on the work mode .. just moving … move and be in movement…”

“Be in movement to bring that routine back .. if you are moving , remember the Earth is moving .. and has been moving millions and billions of years and no estimate of when and for how long the Earth has been moving … when the Earth is moving all else moves .. to us it seems the opposite .. but look at the propensity and its longevity … live well .. in prayer and happiness.”

Amitabh was currently hosting the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. However the shoot halted for a week amid the icon’s health concerns on November 7.

According to a source, the legendary actor has not been keeping well and the makers have temporarily stopped filming new episodes. In the meantime, the channel has been re-airing a few week-old episodes featuring celebrity guests as part of its Diwali special week.

The source revealed that the last major celebrity episode shot for the show featured Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey, who appeared on the quiz show to promote their upcoming film “Ramayan”.

On November 10, Big B reflected on celebrating a quieter, more peaceful Diwali, noting fewer firecrackers, less noise, and clearer roads.

The cine icon took to his blog and wrote: “Ek Sahaj Diwali Manayi Hai; Patakhe Kam Chalaye Hain; Sadkein Khuli Aur Shor Kam Hai; Vatavaran Kuch Shaant Roop Mein Gahra Hai; Bas Yahi Rahe Hum Sab Par Bhar, Sukh Rahe, Samriddhi Bane, Khushiyon Ki Hahakaar Mache Har Baar…”

“(A peaceful Diwali was celebrated; fewer firecrackers were burst, the roads were clear and there was less noise. The atmosphere felt somewhat calm and serene. May this peace remain with all of us, may happiness and prosperity prevail, and may every occasion be filled with an abundance of joy.)”

--IANS

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