Messi's Inter Miami CF crowned MLS Cup Champions

Fort Lauderdale, Dec 7 (IANS) Inter Miami CF secured a historic 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC to clinch the Club’s fourth trophy and first-ever MLS Cup title.

Lionel Messi assisted second-half goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende, delivering Miami their first Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in the club's sixth season.

Notably, Messi earned MLS Cup MVP honors after dishing out two assists. Additionally, Spanish legends Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets were selected as Icons of the Match presented by Royal Caribbean as they closed out their stellar careers lifting one last title.

Messi first created a 71st-minute game-winner from Rodrigo De Paul, capitalising on a midfield turnover with a fast-break chance from the Argentine internationals and 2022 FIFA World Cup champions.

He then slipped Allende through in the 96th minute, and his compatriot sealed the result with a low finish that marked his record ninth MLS Cup Playoffs goal.

De Paul and Allende’s heroics followed a 60th-minute equalizer from Vancouver, with Canadian international Ali Ahmed putting just enough power on his shot to beat goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo.

Before the second-half fireworks, Miami opened the scoring in the eighth minute through an Édier Ocampo own goal. The Vancouver defender deflected in Allende’s cross after Messi and De Paul combined on the near touchline.

Inter Miami have earned their most sought-after trophy since signing Messi in July 2023, a monumental move that kick-started a new era of North American soccer. They previously won Leagues Cup (2023) and Supporters’ Shield (2024) titles, and are now the 16th all-time MLS Cup winner. This all comes in Miami’s sixth season, and with the club set to open Miami Freedom Park next April.

This trophy also sends Alba and Busquets out as champions; the Spain and FC Barcelona legends previously announced their planned retirements after the 2025 season.

