Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill one more civilian in Balochistan amid escalating violence

Quetta, March 4 (IANS) Another Baloch civilian was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Wednesday.

This latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that the dead body of 17-year-old Yahya Baloch was dumped in the Washbood area of Panjgur district on Tuesday, after five months of being forcibly disappeared.

According to the rights body on October 1, 2025, Yahya was subjected to enforced disappearance at the hands of a Pakistan-backed death squad from Airport Road at Chitkan, in Panjgur.

“This is not an isolated case; it exposes the ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan. Enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings continue even during Ramadan, a month of mercy and justice. Baloch families face enforced disappearance and the brutal killing of their loved ones,” the BYC stated.

The BYC called on the United Nations and international human rights organisations to urgently take notice, investigate these human rights violations across Balochistan, and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Earlier on Tuesday, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, highlighted that at least nine civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces across Balochistan.

Paank mentioned that 17-year-old Shoaib Ahmed Qambrani, a student from the Killi Qambrani region of the provincial capital Quetta, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) from his home on Monday.

In a separate incident on the same day, 45-year-old Rahim Bakhsh, a businessman, was allegedly taken by personnel of Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) from his home in the Minaz area of Kech district.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians, the rights body stated that four other Baloch youths were forcibly disappeared by FC from their homes in Minaz on Monday.

The victims were identified as 17-year-old Ali Ahmad, 19-year-old Yasir, 17-year-old Asif and 18-year-old Abdul Rehman.

Paank further mentioned that two brothers, Zakria and Rehan, were forcibly disappeared on February 26 by FC and CTD during a raid in their house in Turbat city of Kech.

Additionally, 18-year-old Saddam, a student, was allegedly subjected to enforced disappearance at the hands of CTD from Brewery Road in Quetta on February 16.

Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.

