‘Fit and firing’ Maxwell hopeful for T20 WC 2028, LA Olympics, refuses to set retirement timeline

Melbourne, March 4 (IANS) Veteran Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has made it clear that he is not ready to draw the curtain on his T20I career, keeping the 2028 T20 World Cup and the Los Angeles Olympics in his plans.

Maxwell, 37, would be 40 when Australia hosts the 2028 T20 World Cup, scheduled just months after cricket’s return at the Los Angeles Olympics. While questions have surfaced about his longevity, particularly after Australia’s group-stage exit at the recent T20 World Cup and a dip in personal form, the dynamic all-rounder says he is in no rush to make a call on his future.

"I think not making a decision around my future was probably based more on what's to come over the next 12 months. There's not a whole lot of T20 cricket planned, so there's probably no need to make any sort of formal announcements and just see how my body's going and see how I'm travelling, and if there's an opportunity to play in the future, hopefully I'm fit and firing,” Maxwell told reporters in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Australia have a limited T20I schedule before August 2027, with just eight bilateral matches currently lined up, and Maxwell has already stepped away from ODI cricket. Despite that, he remains hopeful of extending his international T20 career.

When asked directly whether he believed he could feature at the 2028 Olympics and T20 World Cup, Maxwell was optimistic but cautious.

“Fit and firing? Hopefully. But yeah, not setting any dates. I felt like I got better and better throughout the World Cup. I probably more judge it on how I'm running around the field and how I'm feeling, probably more so than any statistics regarding wickets and runs. And I just felt like I was able to get through games a lot easier. Felt like I was playing my role as well as I could, and felt like I still had plenty to offer,” he said.

Maxwell’s recent numbers have been modest, with low returns in both T20Is and the Big Bash League, though he believes his overall contribution goes beyond raw statistics.

Australia’s next T20I engagement is a three-match series against Bangladesh in June, part of a broader tour that also includes ODIs in Bangladesh and Pakistan. Maxwell confirmed he has been in dialogue with selectors regarding those plans.

“We've had some discussions about what the next little bit looks like, and we'll continue to have really open and fluid discussions going forward. As I said, if I'm fit and firing and available, I'll be ready,” he said.

In the meantime, Maxwell will remain active on the franchise circuit. He has signed a two-year extension with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League and is set to feature in the Pakistan Super League, Major League Cricket and a new Europe-based T20 competition later this year. Maxwell will represent the Hyderabad Kingsmen in the PSL, marking his first appearance in the tournament.

“Looked at the window that I had in between the World Cup and MLC, and with us not going as far into the tournament as I probably previously planned, found myself with a bit more time in between tournaments, and just felt like I would have been going in cold into the next one,” Maxwell said.

“So probably bridges a timing gap beautifully. And getting the opportunity to get to a new team and start at the start with someone – I really like those opportunities. I think to start with a team from the very start is nice to be able to be a part and build a brand,” he mentioned.

--IANS

vi/bc