‘Mirzapur’ actor Rajesh Tailang mourns the loss of his mother

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actor Rajesh Tailang is mourning the loss of his mother. On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of his mother, as he informed his followers of her demise.

He wrote in the caption, “Whoever brought into this world, left this world today. Mother is no more”.

The actor is known for his work in the International Emmy-winning streaming show ‘Delhi Crime’. He began acting at a young age and was associated with theatre before transitioning to screen roles. Over the years, he has built a reputation for portraying grounded, realistic characters rather than commercial lead roles. He gained wider recognition for playing Inspector Bhupendra Singh in the Netflix series ‘Delhi Crime’, which won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. His performance was noted for restraint and authenticity.

He has also appeared in series such as ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Bandish Bandits’, further strengthening his presence in the streaming space. In films, he has featured in projects like ‘Mangal Pandey: The Rising’ and ‘Mukkabaaz’. The actor is known for disciplined performances and character depth, Rajesh Tailang remains a dependable supporting actor in contemporary Indian cinema and OTT content.

Earlier, in a conversation with IANS during the promotions of ‘Delhi Crime’, the actor had shared that he wants to explore something out of the scope of the goody good characters that he often plays.

Apart from his character in another massively hit show ‘Mirzapur’, which has grey shades, the actor nails the white characters with absolute finesse.

Talking about such characters, he earlier told IANS, “Now I am a little bored, that is why I am doing something different. I have done comedy and I am doing a negative character as well, but yes, but many times I feel that doing a positive character is more difficult, because it is more difficult to keep an interest in the character”.

In the show, Rajesh portrays the role of Inspector Bhupendra Singh. ‘Delhi Crime’ stars Shefali as Vartika Chaturvedi, a sharp police officer as she leads her team through intense investigations under immense public and political pressure.

