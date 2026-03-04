India-assisted literary project inaugurated in Myanmar, boosting cultural ties

Yangon, March 4 (IANS) The inauguration of the India-assisted project for the construction of the three-storey literary centre, "Sarsobeikman building", worth approximately $3.77 million, was held in Myanmar's Yangon city on Wednesday.

The initiative, aimed at the preservation and development of literary traditions of the people of Myanmar, underscored India's sustained commitment to supporting the socio-economic development of the Southeast Asian nation.

According to the Indian Embassy in Yangon, the inauguration ceremony included a special video address by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, while Myanmar’s Prime Minister U Nyo Saw attended as the Chief Guest.

Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, and several Myanmar ministers and senior officials were also present.

Additionally, well-known writers, scholars and artists from across Myanmar’s literary and cultural landscape, along with representatives of the Indian diaspora in Myanmar, attended the event.

"The three-storey Sarsobeikman edifice is designed to showcase the rich evolution of Myanmar's literary and artistic traditions - from the Bagan era through the colonial period to the present day. The complex includes exhibition spaces, archival displays, a mini theatre and a dedicated hall for literary and cultural events, and is expected to serve as a vibrant centre for promoting literature, arts, and creative exchanges," the Embassy said.

"It also brings out the literary connection between India and Myanmar, particularly through texts on Buddhism and on other shared spiritual and cultural traditions, inter alia in the Pali language," it added.

The Indian Embassy noted that the project forms part of India’s broader development partnership framework.

“As a dedicated institution for literary preservation and artistic expression, the Sarsobeikman edifice is expected to serve as a lasting platform for intellectual engagement, cultural dialogue, and creative collaboration," it mentioned.

This landmark project further reflects the "shared civilizational ties and close bilateral cooperation that continue to strengthen the enduring bonds of friendship and mutual goodwill" between India and Myanmar.

