Meryl Streep: It’s so uncertain being an actor

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Hollywood star Meryl Streep has spoken about what she likes and doesn't like about working in the industry. She went on to add that success in the film business are precarious.

The 76-year-old actress, who has enjoyed huge success in her career, starring in movies such as The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs. Kramer, and The Devil Wears Prada, told Vogue magazine, Streep said: "Tom Stoppard said, 'You’ve got to shift your weight.'”

“You’re always, always on unstable ground. It’s so uncertain being an actor. You’re chronically unemployed. And then there’s no sort of climb, because fame is something you have in a second."

"But to make a body of work and have faith in yourself? That takes time, and you can’t do it at home by yourself—it’s not like writing or composing. I don’t think: I love this job. I’m going to have this job for a long time. I think: This is the world. The unstable world. Everything changes and it’s about learning to sort of be prepared for that," Streep added.

The actress stars in the Devil Wears Prada sequel, and said she was impressed by the film's script, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress said: "I was interested in the business part of it, that thing of carrying the weight of many, many people’s jobs, running a big organisation, keeping it going somehow.

"With this one, I thought, 'Well, where are they going to go?' Now that everything’s disintegrating, now that these institutions are being undermined or exploded in a way that who knows what is happening in the world right now—I wondered what they were going to do. And I do think they’ve located something true about the business now."

The Devil Wears Prada first released in 2006. The film was based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger. The film stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt.

It revolves around an aspiring journalist who gets a job at a fashion magazine but finds herself at the mercy of her demanding editor.

The second installment of the film follows the aspiring journalist Andy’s return to Runway as her editor navigates a new media landscape and Runway's position within it.

20th Century Studios will release The Devil Wears Prada 2 in cinemas on May 1.

--IANS

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