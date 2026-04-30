Meryl Streep: I was ready to retire

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, who has reprised the role of the formidable Runway Magazine editor Miranda Priestly, says she was "ready to retire", but quickly thought to "double" her salary ask when she was offered the second installment of the 2006 comedy-drama “The Devil Wears Prada”.

Appearing on NBC's TODAY with Jenna + Sheinelle, Streep revealed: "They called me up, and they made an offer, and I said, 'No, not going to do it.'"

Upon quizzing the Hollywood legend why, Streep replied: "I knew it was going to be a hit and I wanted to see if I doubled my ask… And they went right away and said, 'Sure.' And I thought, I'm 50, 60, it took me this long to understand that I could do that.”

She added: “They needed me, I felt. I was ready to retire, but that was a lesson."

Now 20 years on, the Oscar-winning actress is back on the big screen as Miranda in the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which followed aspiring journalist Andrea "Andy" Sach work as an assistant for Miranda.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, which sees the return of Streep, Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci sees near-retiree Miranda competing with Emily, her former assistant and now executive, over advertising revenue, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Last week, Hathaway credited her co-stars for having made filming "one of the most hilarious experiences ever".

She told people.com: "I loved making the first. I know I was stressed and anxious and all those things, but it’s one of the most hilarious experiences ever because of the people I was with."

She heaped praise on her cast members, stating that she doesn't often tell Streep how much she "reveres" her.

Hathaway added: "Emily Blunt is such a dream of a human being. Stanley is so funny and quick, and Meryl, I don’t talk about how much I revere her to her, but I do.

"She’s someone I admire. Someone who defines how it’s done. Somebody who is just living greatness and never rests on that laurel, but is always pushing herself to expand as an artist. She’s unbelievable."

--IANS

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