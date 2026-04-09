Mercedes-Benz India clocks record sales at 19,363 units

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday reported its highest-ever annual sales, retailing 19,363 units in FY25-26, up 2.29 per cent from 18,928 units in the previous fiscal, driven by strong demand for its top-end and core luxury segments.

The company also recorded a 7.45 per cent growth in the January-March 2026 quarter, selling 5,131 units compared to 4,775 units in the same period last year.

The German luxury carmaker said its performance was supported by a strong product portfolio, network upgrades, and a differentiated customer experience.

The top-end luxury segment remained a key growth driver, a 16 per cent increase in FY2025–26 and a 25 per cent rise in the March quarter. The segment includes models such as the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach range, EQS SUV and AMG portfolio.

Notably, the segment accounted for 27 per cent of Mercedes-Benz India’s total sales during the fiscal. Waiting periods for these models currently range from four months to up to a year for select models such as the AMG G 63.

The company's 'core' segment -- comprising the C-Class, E-Class LWB sedans, and GLC and GLE SUVs -- also contributed significantly to overall volumes.

The long-wheelbase E-Class continued to be the highest-selling luxury car in India, maintaining strong demand across markets.

However, the Entry Luxury segment saw an 18 per cent decline during the fiscal, amid increasing competition from lower-priced offerings backed by market incentives.

The company said it remains focused on offering feature-rich products aligned with long-term brand positioning rather than volume-driven strategies.

Electric vehicles continued to gain traction, with battery electric vehicles accounting for 20 per cent of the company’s top-end luxury sales in FY2025–26. Sales of top-end electric vehicles priced above Rs 1.4 crore surged 85 per cent during the year, driven by demand for models such as the EQS SUV and EQS Maybach SUV.

Mercedes-Benz India is also set to launch the CLA electric vehicle on April 24, marking the introduction of its next-generation software-defined vehicles in the country.

On the network front, the company plans to expand its retail presence with over 20 new luxury outlets in 2026 under its ‘Go to Customer’ strategy. It will enter new markets such as Visakhapatnam and Varanasi, while strengthening its presence in existing markets, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Goa.

The expansion will be supported by an investment of over Rs 450 crore by franchise partners over the next two years, with a continued focus on enhancing customer experience through upgraded facilities and adoption of advanced technologies.

--IANS

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