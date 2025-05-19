Mehidy Hasan Miraz to join Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2025 playoffs

Lahore, May 18 (IANS) Lahore Qalandars have roped in Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz for the playoffs stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has issued Mehidy the necessary no-objection certificate (NOC), and he is scheduled to travel to Lahore by Tuesday.

The PSL playoffs kick off on Wednesday, with the Qalandars set to compete in the Eliminator on Thursday - though their opponent is yet to be confirmed.

Mehidy expressed excitement about the opportunity, despite the possibility that it might only last for a single match.

"Of course, it is exciting for me to join Lahore Qalandars. It is technically the second time I have been called up to a franchise league. Nonetheless, it is a good opportunity for me to compete at a very high level. PSL is one of the top tournaments going around. I have done well in the past in the BPL, so I am confident that I can give my best," ESPNcricinfo quoted Mehidy as saying.

He expressed his desire to use this opportunity as a pathway back into Bangladesh's T20I setup. He has not been included in the squad currently playing a T20I series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah, nor in the squad selected for the upcoming five-match series in Pakistan.

"I can get myself up to the mark in T20s, so that I am prepared for the selection opportunities ahead. Definitely, I want to get back into the Bangladesh (T20I) team, and this is one of the ways I can improve myself in the format," he said.

At Qalandars, Mehidy will reunite with his long-time teammate Shakib Al Hasan.

Following the resumption of the PSL, after a pause due to border tensions between India and Pakistan, Qalandars managed to bring back Sikandar Raza. However, he was available for just one match before joining the Zimbabwe squad for their one-off four-day Test against England at Trent Bridge.

With David Wiese and Sam Billings opting not to return to Pakistan, Qalandars brought in Shakib and Bhanuka Rajapaksa for the tournament’s crucial final stages.

Shakib made his first appearance on Sunday, but it was a tough outing -he was dismissed for a first-ball duck and conceded 18 runs in two wicketless overs against Peshawar Zalmi.

Prior to the arrival of Shakib and Mehidy, Rishad Hossain had featured for Qalandars while Nahid Rana represented Karachi Kings. Litton Das was also part of the Kings' squad earlier in the season, but had to leave after sustaining an injury during training.

