Megha Ray performs Tandav for Mahadev on the 'Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani' set

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Did you know actress Megha Ray performed Tandav for Mahadev on her first day on the set of "Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani". Recalling the experience, she revealed that it felt like she had entered a different world.

Ray, who essays the role of Divya on the show talked about the deeply moving experience saying, “On the first day of shooting for 'Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani', I got the chance to perform the Tandav in front of Mahadev, in a temple."

Shedding further light on what the performance meant to her, she added, “When I was dancing, I completely forgot there were cameras. I wasn’t performing — I was experiencing something spiritual. It felt like I had entered another world. And honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a more powerful beginning to this journey. Even now, when I think about it, I still get goosebumps.”

She further shared how performing the Tandav brought back some of her beloved childhood memories. "I was so happy when I found out — it instantly brought back a childhood memory. I had always wished to dance in a temple, or in front of Mahadev someday. Dance has always been deeply connected to my soul, and with Mahadev being Nataraj, the cosmic dancer, it all just felt like a divine sign," Ray explained.

The actress went on to add, “I don’t know what it is about this show, but I keep receiving signs — one after another. Honestly, I never used to believe in such things, but sometimes life surprises you in the most unexpected ways. It reminds you of the dreams you once had but forgot along the way. Dancing in front of Mahadev was exactly that moment for me.”

"Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani" which also features Suraj Pratap Singh and Kavita Banerjee in the lead airs every day at 8:30 PM on Sun Neo.

