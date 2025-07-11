July 11, 2025 11:33 PM हिंदी

Nottingham Forest sign Brazil's Jair Cunha on five-year contract

Nottingham Forest sign Brazil's Jair Cunha on five-year contract. Photo credit: BrasilFootball/X

West Bridgford, July 11 (IANS) Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian defender Jair Cunha from Botafogo on a five-year contract which keeps him at the City Ground until at least the summer of 2030. The 20-year-old defender joins having just returned from the FIFA Club World Cup with Botafogo, reaching the Round of 16 and scoring in their opening fixture against Seattle Sounders.

Jair started his career at Brazilian side Santos from the age of 10, working his way up through their youth ranks before finally breaking into the First Team as an 18-year-old in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. He went on to make 24 senior appearances with Santos before moving to Botafogo in February 2025.

The 20-year-old central defender, who is known for his height, standing at 6ft 6, also has experience with Brazil’s youth setup with eight appearances for his country at the Under-20 level, helping Canarinha to the U20 South America Championship crown earlier this year.

Jair missed just one game at the tournament, completing the full 90 minutes in each of his eight matches, helping his nation keep three clean sheets along the way to the title.

Forest’s Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson, said. "Jair is a young talent who has shown quality during his time in Brazil, and we are happy to have secured his signature.

“Jair has flourished in Brazil and now has new ambitions as he moves to the Premier League. We know he will be warmly welcomed into the group here in Nottingham.”

Nottingham Forest will face Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in Chesterfield before travelling to southern Portugal for a warm-weather training camp later this month as part of the club’s pre-season preparations.

The Reds will play two additional friendlies as part of the trip, facing Estoril Praia and fellow Premier League side, Fulham.

--IANS

ab/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

KL Rahul hits unbeaten 53 as India trail England by 242 runs after reaching 145/3 in their first innings on Day 2 of the third Test of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI

3rd Test: KL Rahul hits unbeaten 53 as India trail England by 242 runs after reaching 145/3

Italy, Netherlands qualify for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Photo credit: ICC

Italy, Netherlands qualify for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

India’s Under-20 women wrestlers dominate Asia, clinch Champions Trophy with 8 medals at Bishkek in Kazakhstan. Photo credit: UWW

India’s U-20 women wrestlers dominate Asia, clinch Champions Trophy with 8 medals

Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls lynched in Arunachal

Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls lynched in Arunachal

East Bengal sign Ramsanga Tlaichhun on a three-year deal from Real Kashmir FC on Friday.

East Bengal sign Ramsanga Tlaichhun on a three-year deal from Real Kashmir FC

Maha: State council passes MSPS Bill, opposition walks out

Maha: State council passes MSPS Bill, opposition walks out

Zoravar Sandhu placed 11th after day one of trap qualifications in the year’s fourth and final International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Lonato, Italy, on Friday. Photo credit: NRAI

Shooting World Cup: Zoravar Sandhu placed 11th after day one of trap qualifications in Lonato

1,608 ‘unauthorised’ horns removed in Mumbai city: Maha CM

1,608 ‘unauthorised’ horns removed in Mumbai city: Maha CM

Jamnagar's ITRA emerges as global hub for Ayurvedic education and research

Jamnagar's ITRA emerges as global hub for Ayurvedic education and research

Carlos Alcaraz digs deep to reach third straight women's singles final of Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Club in London on Friday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz digs deep to reach third straight final