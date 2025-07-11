July 11, 2025 11:34 PM हिंदी

Second single 'Monica' from Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' released

Chennai, July 11 (IANS) The makers of director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much awaited action entertainer 'Coolie', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, on Friday released 'Monica', the eagerly awaited second single from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The sizzling number, which has been picturised on a graceful Pooja Hegde and Soubin Shahir, has been set to tune by music director Anirudh. The song has lyrics by Vishnu Edavan and has been rendered by Sublahshini and Anirudh Ravichander, with the rap portions being delivered by Asal Kolaar.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie has already made headlines by becoming the highest overseas procurement for a Tamil film to date.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry also suggest that director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much awaited action entertainer may well reach audiences in over a 100 countries around the world when the film hits screens on August 14 this year.

Hamsini Entertainment, a key player in international film distribution, is backing the film’s global distribution. Sources in the industry claim that with 'Coolie', Hamsini Entertainment is gearing up for their biggest release yet, targeting distribution in over a 100 countries, making it one of the most widespread international releases for an Indian film.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan.

Anirudh has composed the music for the film, marking his fourth consecutive film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Cinematography for the film is by Girish Gangadharan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

The film is keenly awaited as it will feature actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

