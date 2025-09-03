September 03, 2025 11:11 PM हिंदी

Meet Assam’s new entrepreneurs: ‘Lakhpati Didis’ rise with govt support

Guwahati, Sep 3 (IANS) In a significant move towards women’s empowerment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the ambitious ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative on Wednesday. The programme, part of a nationwide push by the Ministry of Rural Development, aims to help women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) achieve a sustainable annual household income of Rs 1,00,000 or more.

At a special event held under the Ramsarani Anchalik Panchayat, the Chief Minister distributed cheques to 7,474 SHG members. The financial assistance paves the way for the journey towards economic independence for these women. Many of these women have already begun transforming their lives through small businesses and livelihood ventures.

Among the beneficiaries is Purnima Das, who runs a small tailoring business. Elated by the support, she shared her plans to expand her operations and hire local girls to work with her. “This money is not just financial help, it's recognition. I feel supported,” she said.

Another beneficiary, who has been running a dairy business, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to scale up her enterprise.

“I have cows and goats and sell milk in the nearby markets. With this new support, I will be able to buy more livestock and increase my income,” she said.

Her story reflects the core objective of the Lakhpati Didi initiative—enabling women to build sustainable sources of income. Another beneficiary expressed her happiness, saying that they are receiving loans for businesses such as farming, textiles, and purchasing sewing machines.

The initiative goes beyond financial assistance.

It combines skill development, financial literacy, and entrepreneurial guidance to ensure long-term success. Women are encouraged to take up diverse livelihood activities -- ranging from agriculture and animal husbandry to crafts and small-scale manufacturing.

“A Lakhpati Didi is not just about earning a lakh rupees; it’s about building confidence, financial independence, and respect in the community,” said CM Sarma while addressing the gathering. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating an ecosystem where women-led SHGs can thrive.

