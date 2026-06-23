Meenakshi Seshadri urges all to practice Yoga everyday & not specially wait for 'International Yoga Day'

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Veteran star actress Meenakshi Seshadri emphasized the importance of making yoga a daily habit instead of simply limiting it to a once-a-year celebration.

She urged people not to wait for International Yoga Day to embrace the practice, and instead make Yoga a part of daily lifestyle.

Taking to her social media stories, Meenakshi shared a collage featuring two throwback pictures from her younger days, where she showcased her impressive flexibility while performing Yoga.

Sharing the images, Meenakshi wrote on her social media account, "Every day is Yoga Day!! Yog Yog Yog Don't wait for International Yoga Day!!"

On the professional front, Meenakshi Seshadri has been touted as one of the most popular actresses of the 1980s and 1990s.

Meenakshi has starred in many acclaimed films, including 'Hero', 'Meri Jung', 'Dakait', 'Shahenshah', 'Jurm', 'Ghayal', 'Damini', and 'Ghatak'.

Following her marriage in 90s, she moved to the United States and largely stepped away from the film industry.

A few weeks ago, Meenakshi Seshadri had posted a video on her social media account where she revealed that she has now returned to India and is looking forward to taking up good work and acting projects in the industry.

The actress had said, “A warm Namaste to my growing family of Instagram followers. Today I want to sincerely thank each one of you for your love, encouragement and constant support.”

She further revealed that after spending years away from India, she has now returned to Mumbai to pursue acting opportunities once again. “After 30 long years, I have relocated back to my Karmabhoomi, Mumbai, India and have stepped once again into the entertainment industry with hope, passion and positivity,”* she shared.

Meenakshi added, “I'm really looking forward to meaningful opportunities, whether it's a lead role, supporting character or even a short show. And it doesn't matter as long as it's an impactful performance. It could be films or OTT shows.”

The actress also clarified that she is not ‘chasing stardom but simply wants to continue doing what she genuinely loves’.

“I want to explore roles that challenge me as an artist and help me discover new dimensions of my craft,” she said, before adding, “You know, many offers did come my way, but some weren't exciting enough and some simply didn't materialise. But I'm managing this journey on my own, without any agency. And your support means everything to me during this phase.

And though I am primarily based in India, I do spend some vacation time with my family in the USA. And occasionally travelling elsewhere in between.”

She further added, “Look, my dear, dear friends, I'm not here to prove any point. I'm just here with the love, encouragement of my family. I'm simply doing what truly makes me happy.”

She further said, “And to all my dear fans, I request you to continue supporting me, sharing your feedback and spreading the word. Because your faith and your blessings inspire me every single day. Thank you.”

–IANS

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