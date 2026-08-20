Meenakshi Seshadri says films have often shown mother-in-law-daughter-in-law relationships in a negative light

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri has reflected on the way the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law has traditionally been portrayed in Indian cinema.

She noted that the dynamic has often been presented in a negative light. Talking about the same, the ‘Damini’ actress recalled her 1990 film “Ghar Ho To Aisa,” in which she played a daughter-in-law opposite veteran actress Bindu. She shared that her character stood up to her on-screen mother-in-law and taught her some hard lessons, with the film using comedy, melodrama and even karate sequences to highlight the conflict.

Meenakshi Seshadri shared a video recreating the song ‘January February’ from her 1990 film Ghar Ho To Aisa. Dressed in a stylish co-ord outfit, the actress showcased her dance moves and expressive performance, giving a nostalgic glimpse of the popular track.

The song was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Aziz, with music composed by Bappi Lahiri and lyrics penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

For the caption, she wrote, “The relationship between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law has often been portrayed with a negative flavor in Indian cinema. In my movie Ghar ho to aisa

I pretend to be a daughter-in-law to the character played by famous actress Bindu. My character teaches some hard lessons to the mother-in-law, using exaggerated comedy, melodramatic components, and some keen karate moves!"

“I personally wish that after marriage, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law develop a beautiful relationship, just like a real-life mother and daughter.”

In Ghar Ho To Aisa, Meenakshi Seshadri played Seema Kumar, the strong-willed wife of Amar, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. Her character was portrayed as a fearless daughter-in-law who stood up to her cruel in-laws and challenged the domestic mistreatment she faced. Bindu portrayed the film’s quintessential negative mother-in-law, a role that became one of her memorable characters.

The film was later remade in Telugu as “Attintlo Adde Mogudu.”

--IANS

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