August 20, 2026 6:03 PM हिंदी

Meenakshi Seshadri says films have often shown mother-in-law-daughter-in-law relationships in a negative light

Meenakshi Seshadri says films have often shown mother-in-law-daughter-in-law relationships in a negative light

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri has reflected on the way the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law has traditionally been portrayed in Indian cinema.

She noted that the dynamic has often been presented in a negative light. Talking about the same, the ‘Damini’ actress recalled her 1990 film “Ghar Ho To Aisa,” in which she played a daughter-in-law opposite veteran actress Bindu. She shared that her character stood up to her on-screen mother-in-law and taught her some hard lessons, with the film using comedy, melodrama and even karate sequences to highlight the conflict.

Meenakshi Seshadri shared a video recreating the song ‘January February’ from her 1990 film Ghar Ho To Aisa. Dressed in a stylish co-ord outfit, the actress showcased her dance moves and expressive performance, giving a nostalgic glimpse of the popular track.

The song was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Aziz, with music composed by Bappi Lahiri and lyrics penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

For the caption, she wrote, “The relationship between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law has often been portrayed with a negative flavor in Indian cinema. In my movie Ghar ho to aisa

I pretend to be a daughter-in-law to the character played by famous actress Bindu. My character teaches some hard lessons to the mother-in-law, using exaggerated comedy, melodramatic components, and some keen karate moves!"

“I personally wish that after marriage, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law develop a beautiful relationship, just like a real-life mother and daughter.”

In Ghar Ho To Aisa, Meenakshi Seshadri played Seema Kumar, the strong-willed wife of Amar, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. Her character was portrayed as a fearless daughter-in-law who stood up to her cruel in-laws and challenged the domestic mistreatment she faced. Bindu portrayed the film’s quintessential negative mother-in-law, a role that became one of her memorable characters.

The film was later remade in Telugu as “Attintlo Adde Mogudu.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Arihant KS stuns men’s top seed Aryan Pratap Singh in quarterfinals of the Southern Slam squash championships at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Thursday. Photo credit: SRFI

Southern Slam squash: Arihant stuns men’s top seed Aryan Pratap Singh in quarterfinals

Makers of upcoming film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, deny casting Bhagyashree Borse in the film (Photo Credit: Bhagyashrii Borse/Instagram)

Makers of upcoming film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, deny casting Bhagyashree Borse in the film

Japan defender Ko Itakura returns to Borussia Monchengladbach from Ajax Amsterdam. Photo credit- Borussia Monchengladbach

Japan defender Itakura returns to Borussia Monchengladbach from Ajax.

We didn’t play up to the mark, says Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila after their exit from the BWF World Championship 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Photo credit: IANS

Badminton WC: We didn’t play up to the mark, says Kapila-Crasto after their exit

Can NSE trade its shares on its own platform?

Can NSE trade its shares on its own platform?

Top seeds open with wins in Asian Junior Classical Championship at the ITC Maratha Sheraton, Mumbai, on Thursday. Photo credit: MCA

Chess: Top seeds open with wins in Asian Junior Classical Championship

India and Singapore take partnership forward during Ministerial Roundtable

India and Singapore take partnership forward during Ministerial Roundtable

China's Baidu revenue falls for fifth straight quarter in Q2

China's Baidu revenue falls for fifth straight quarter in Q2

England all-rounder Sam Curran out for rest of home season after groin surgery

England all-rounder Sam Curran out for rest of home season after groin surgery

BNP nominee faces Jamaat-led alliance as Bangladesh Presidential election begins

BNP nominee faces Jamaat-led alliance as Bangladesh Presidential election begins