Meenakshi Seshadri reconnects with Indian cinema as she celebrates 36 years of Ghayal with Sunny Deol

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri, on Monday, took to social media to celebrate the 36th anniversary of her iconic film “Ghayal.”

She posted a heartfelt reflection on her journey and her reconnection with Indian cinema after decades. In her recent post on Instagram, Meenakshi revisited fond memories from the film with Sunny Deol. The ‘Damini’ actress posted a video of her where she is seen recreating her song ‘Maahiya Teri Kasam.’ Dressed in a pink suit, Seshadri showcased her elegant dance moves in the clip. For the caption, she wrote, “Today marks the 36th anniversary of Ghayal — a film that will always hold a special place in my heart. As I reconnect with Indian cinema after three decades, it feels especially meaningful to revisit this beautiful romantic song from the film.”

“Sunny Deol and I shared some unforgettable films together, and Dacait, Ghayal, and Ghatak each gave audiences a memorable romantic duet. This recreation is a celebration of those cherished memories and of the love you’ve shown us over the years.”

On a related note, “Ghayal,” written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starred Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Seshadri, alongside an ensemble cast of Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shafi Inamdar, Moushumi Chatterjee, Raj Babbar, Sudesh Berry, Annu Kapoor, and Sharat Saxena. Bankrolled by Dharmendra, the film was released in theatres on 22 June 1990. It also emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of the year.

The film followed the story of Ajay Mehra, a talented amateur boxer who leads a happy life with his elder brother Ashok Mehra, sister-in-law Indu, and his girlfriend Varsha Sahay. However, their peaceful world is turned upside down when Ashok, a businessman, suddenly goes missing.

Meenakshi Seshadri and Sunny Deol have collaborated in several films, including “Dacait,” “Ghayal,” and “Ghatak.”

--IANS

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