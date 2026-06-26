Meenakshi Seshadri enjoys rainy day in Boston as Mumbai welcomes Monsoon

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Meenakshi Seshadri has shared glimpses of herself enjoying a passing shower in Boston.

While mentioning that the monsoon has arrived in Mumbai, the ‘Ghatak’ actress revealed that she was having fun window shopping in the rain. Sharing her video on Instagram, Meenakshi wrote, “Mumbai rains have started! Here I’m enjoying a passing shower in Boston. So much fun window shopping in the rain.”

In the clip, the ‘Ghayal’ actress was seen strolling through the streets of Boston with an umbrella as she enjoyed the rainy weather. Dressed in a black outfit, Meenakshi Seshadri also posed for pictures at several popular spots around the city. Adding to the monsoon mood, she used the song "Sawan Aaya Hai" from the 2014 Hindi film “Creature 3D” as the background track for her post.

Meanwhile, just a day earlier, veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri had marked the 36th anniversary of her iconic film “Ghayal” with a nostalgic post on social media. Looking back on her journey and reconnecting with Indian cinema after decades, she shared cherished memories from the film alongside Sunny Deol. The ‘Damini’ actress also posted a video of herself recreating the popular song "Maahiya Teri Kasam." For the caption, she wrote, “Today marks the 36th anniversary of Ghayal — a film that will always hold a special place in my heart. As I reconnect with Indian cinema after three decades, it feels especially meaningful to revisit this beautiful romantic song from the film.”

“Sunny Deol and I shared some unforgettable films together, and Dacait, Ghayal, and Ghatak each gave audiences a memorable romantic duet. This recreation is a celebration of those cherished memories and of the love you’ve shown us over the years.”

Meenakshi Seshadri has featured in several popular films, including “Dacait,” “Ghayal,” and “Ghatak.”

--IANS

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