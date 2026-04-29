April 29, 2026 2:02 PM हिंदी

Meenakshi Seshadri celebrates 33 years of ‘Damini’

Meenakshi Seshadri celebrates 33 years of ‘Damini’

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she marked 33 years of her superhit movie Damini.

Sharing a poster of the movie on her social media, the actress simply captioned it as, “Damini 33 Years!!”

The poster features a close-up of Meenakshi Seshadri as Damini along with other characters played by Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri, highlighting the courtroom drama.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Damini released in 1993 and featured a powerful ensemble cast including Meenakshi Seshadri, Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Rohini Hattangadi.

Talking about the film's storyline, it revolved around Damini, a courageous yet simple woman who fights for the justice of her househelp after witnessing a grave crime commited by her brother-in-law and his friends in a drunk state, and backed by her in-laws.

Meenakshi Seshadri’s portrayal of Damini was hailed as one of the strongest female performances of its time.

The film is also remembered for Sunny Deol’s fierce courtroom sequences and iconic dialogues like, “Tarikh pe tarikh…” and “Yeh haath jab uth jaata hai toh aadmi uthta nahin, uth jaata hai,” which remain extremely popular even today after three decades of its original release.

Upon its release in 1993, Damini received widespread critical acclaim and was a commercial success at the box office. It was often described as a film ahead of its time.

Talking about Meenakshi Seshadri, the actress who was at the peak of her career in the late ’80s and early ’90s era of Bollywood, later stepped away from films after marriage to focus on her family life.

--IANS

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