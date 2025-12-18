Hrithik Roshan doesn’t want people to read this book

December 18, 2025 11:05 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, wouldn’t recommend a book that he recently read. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself holding ‘1984’, the modern classic written by George Orwell.

He also penned a note in the caption, as he wrote, “A part of me wishes I had never read this one! Now that I have seen it , I can never unsee it !! Nobody read this. Please. Just don't. Trust me. Don't”.

‘1984’ is a dystopian novel, and is set in a grim, totalitarian future where the state exercises absolute control over truth, history, and individual thought. The story takes place in Oceania, a superstate ruled by the Party and its omnipresent leader, Big Brother. Citizens are constantly monitored through telescreens, and independent thinking is criminalised as “thoughtcrime”.

The novel follows Winston Smith, a low-ranking Party member who works at the Ministry of Truth, where he alters historical records to match the Party’s shifting narratives. Privately disillusioned, Winston begins to question the regime and seeks personal freedom through forbidden love and rebellion.

However, the Party’s power proves relentless, using psychological manipulation, torture, and fear to enforce obedience. 1984 explores themes of authoritarianism, surveillance, propaganda, and the erosion of language and truth. Concepts such as “Newspeak”, “doublethink,” and “thoughtcrime” illustrate how language and ideology can be weaponised to limit human freedom. Orwell’s novel remains profoundly relevant, frequently cited in discussions about state control, misinformation, and privacy. Its enduring impact lies in its stark warning about the dangers of unchecked power and the fragility of individual liberty in the face of systemic oppression.

The book has also inspired reality show ‘Big Brother’, which has been adapted in India as ‘Bigg Boss’.

