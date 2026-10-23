McDonald's India operator Westlife Foodworld swings to Q2 loss of Rs 2.7 crore

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Westlife Foodworld Limited, which operates McDonald's restaurants in parts of India, on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 2.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with a net profit of Rs 37 crore in the year-ago period (Q2 FY26).

The quick-service restaurant operator, which runs McDonald's outlets across western and southern India, posted revenue of Rs 747 crore during the quarter, marking a 16.4 per cent increase from Rs 642 crore a year earlier, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company's operating performance showed improvement during the quarter. EBITDA rose 39.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 94 crore from Rs 67.3 crore in the same period last financial year.

Its EBITDA margin expanded to 12.5 per cent from 10.5 per cent a year ago, as per its regulatory filing.

Strong operating leverage and disciplined cost management supported continued profitability growth during the quarter. Operating EBITDA increased 29 per cent year-on-year to Rs 981 million, with EBITDA margin expanding to 13.1 per cent.

Cash PAT stood at Rs 526 million, translating into a healthy margin of 7 per cent, as per its regulatory filing.

Westlife Foodworld continued to expand its presence during the quarter, adding 11 new restaurants to reach a network of 492 restaurants across 80 cities.

The Company remains focused on enhancing accessibility and convenience while expanding its footprint across existing and emerging markets.

Amit Jatia, Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld Limited, said, “The results of the quarter reflect the strength of our strategy, the discipline of our execution and the enduring relevance of the McDonald's brand. Strong guest growth, improving profitability and continued market expansion position us well to capture the significant opportunity ahead, create long-term value and further strengthen our leadership in the industry.”

Digital continued to be a key growth driver, contributing more than 75 per cent of sales during the quarter. The McDonald's App ecosystem crossed 58 million cumulative downloads, while monthly active users increased to approximately 4.2 million.

--IANS

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