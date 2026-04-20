April 20, 2026 8:46 PM हिंदी

MCA launches Champions Trophy 2026 as T20 Mumbai League build-up

Mumbai Cricket Association launches Champions Trophy 2026 as T20 Mumbai League build-up

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Monday inaugurated the MCA Champions Trophy 2026 at the MCA BKC Ground, marking the beginning of an important preparatory tournament ahead of the much-awaited T20 Mumbai League 2026.

The opening ceremony was attended by MCA President Ajinkya Naik, chief guest Rajeev Kulkarni, former India captain Diana Edulji, along with MCA Secretary Prof. Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar, Joint Secretary Nilesh Bhosle, Treasurer Arman Mallick, Apex Council members, and participating players.

The tournament will run from April 20 to April 30 and will feature eight teams selected by MCA selectors from a pool of registered players for the T20 Mumbai League. Matches will be held across four venues — MCA BKC Ground, MCA Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivali, Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane, and Western Railway Ground in Mahalaxmi.

Designed as a high-performance platform, the tournament aims to give emerging players valuable match exposure. It will also help franchises assess player form, fitness, and readiness ahead of the T20 Mumbai League 2026 auction. The competition is expected to play a key role in shaping team strategies and identifying standout performers.

Speaking at the event, MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, “The MCA Champions Trophy is an important step in strengthening our domestic cricket structure. It creates a competitive environment where emerging players can prove themselves under match conditions, while giving franchises a clear benchmark ahead of the T20 Mumbai League. Our focus remains on building consistent opportunities and upholding the high standards of excellence that define Mumbai cricket.”

Former India cricketer Rajeev Kulkarni also highlighted the importance of the tournament. He said, “A tournament like this is crucial in the lead-up to a league of this scale. It gives players the game time, clarity, and confidence they need, while also helping teams identify the right combinations. Initiatives like the MCA Champions Trophy play a key role in ensuring quality and competitiveness in the T20 Mumbai League.”

--IANS

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