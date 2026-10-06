Mayawati clarifies flip-flip over nephew Akash Anand’s re-induction in party

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday clarified media reports regarding nephew Akash Anand's re-induction into the party and his reappointment as its national coordinator, saying that reports about his expulsion do not present the complete context.

Mayawati, in a post on social media platform X in Hindi, said Akash Anand was brought back into the BSP on Monday and appointed as the party's national coordinator again.

She added that he has since been engaged in party-related work.

"However, today, most media outlets have exaggerated this matter, writing that Akash Anand was expelled from the party four times and has now been taken back into the party and made the national coordinator again," she said.

Mayawati said Akash Anand had played an active role in the BSP even before his marriage and claimed that he had never been expelled from the party during that period.

She further alleged that after his association with Ashok Siddharth, attempts were made to tarnish Akash Anand's image for 'selfish interests'.

Mayawati said that, with the aim of bringing about an improvement in Akash Anand, was sacked from the party and was subsequently taken back after he realised his mistakes.

Mayawati also said she was confident that there would be no further circumstances requiring the party to separate from Akash Anand following Ashok Siddharth's decision to take 'sannyasa'.

She said that Akash Anand had not given the party any reason for complaint before his marriage and, therefore, had never been expelled during that period. She added that after Siddharth's decision to take sannyasa, there should be no question of Akash Anand being expelled from the party in the future.

Mayawati expressed hope that Akash Anand would continue to advance in politics and contribute to the party's work.

She also urged the media to provide the complete context while reporting on the matter.

--IANS

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