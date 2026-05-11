Maya Hawke and KJ Apa say voice-acting is more comforting and exciting

Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Maya Hawke and KJ Apa, has opened up on their experience of voice acting, and have chalked out the difference between acting for the camera and voice-acting.

The two spoke about the "pressure" that comes with film and television roles isn't the same when doing voiceover work, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Maya Hawke, 27, who is the daughter of actor couple Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, stars opposite KJ Apa, 28, in ‘The Summer Oath’, an Audible Original inspired by William Shakespeare's classic Love's Labour's Lost.

As per the official synopsis, "Romance author Livia Gaines escapes to a Hamptons house with friends under a no-romance pact, only to face chaos, rekindled feelings and looming deadlines that force her to embrace the messy reality of her own love story”.

Hawke said that signing on for her voice-over role was a no-brainer.

She told ‘People’, "I love doing this kind of work. I find it really freeing and a great way to test out and experiment with different kinds of characters and identities that maybe you don't always get permission to take on. We all get typecast in one way or another. But doing voice work, it gets so much more expansive, and you can have so much more freedom to try stuff and learn about the different colors and shades of people whose spirits and minds you occupy. I find it to be a really wonderful place to wet your instrument”.

As for Apa, he said, "What excited me about it was that there was less pressure. Not to say that I didn't take it as seriously, but it was a breath of fresh air to be able to step into a studio and just have fun without the pressure that comes with stepping onto a movie set. I've done voice stuff before, but not this extensive of a storyline. ... It's just a different kind of fun”.

As per ‘People’, ‘The Summer Oath’ is produced by Audible and Broadway Video, and it was created, written and directed by Claire Friedman.

Joining Hawke and Apa in voice roles include Milly Alcock, Ego Nwodim, Alexandra Shipp, Gavin Casalegno and Peri Gilpin.

Describing themselves as a "fan" of each other's work, Apa said, "I really like feel-good stories. You know what I mean? I'm a fan of romantic comedies. And I thought it'd be fun”.

--IANS

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