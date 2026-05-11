May 11, 2026 6:04 PM हिंदी

Maya Hawke and KJ Apa say voice-acting is more comforting and exciting

Maya Hawke and KJ Apa say voice-acting is more comforting and exciting

Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Maya Hawke and KJ Apa, has opened up on their experience of voice acting, and have chalked out the difference between acting for the camera and voice-acting.

The two spoke about the "pressure" that comes with film and television roles isn't the same when doing voiceover work, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Maya Hawke, 27, who is the daughter of actor couple Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, stars opposite KJ Apa, 28, in ‘The Summer Oath’, an Audible Original inspired by William Shakespeare's classic Love's Labour's Lost.

As per the official synopsis, "Romance author Livia Gaines escapes to a Hamptons house with friends under a no-romance pact, only to face chaos, rekindled feelings and looming deadlines that force her to embrace the messy reality of her own love story”.

Hawke said that signing on for her voice-over role was a no-brainer.

She told ‘People’, "I love doing this kind of work. I find it really freeing and a great way to test out and experiment with different kinds of characters and identities that maybe you don't always get permission to take on. We all get typecast in one way or another. But doing voice work, it gets so much more expansive, and you can have so much more freedom to try stuff and learn about the different colors and shades of people whose spirits and minds you occupy. I find it to be a really wonderful place to wet your instrument”.

As for Apa, he said, "What excited me about it was that there was less pressure. Not to say that I didn't take it as seriously, but it was a breath of fresh air to be able to step into a studio and just have fun without the pressure that comes with stepping onto a movie set. I've done voice stuff before, but not this extensive of a storyline. ... It's just a different kind of fun”.

As per ‘People’, ‘The Summer Oath’ is produced by Audible and Broadway Video, and it was created, written and directed by Claire Friedman.

Joining Hawke and Apa in voice roles include Milly Alcock, Ego Nwodim, Alexandra Shipp, Gavin Casalegno and Peri Gilpin.

Describing themselves as a "fan" of each other's work, Apa said, "I really like feel-good stories. You know what I mean? I'm a fan of romantic comedies. And I thought it'd be fun”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

New Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi addresses a press conference at the BJP head office in New Delhi on Saturday, December 27, 2025. (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

Sudhanshu Trivedi defends PM Modi’s austerity appeal, poses three questions ​

Somnath: From ruin to resurgence, a millennium of faith

Somnath: From ruin to resurgence, a millennium of faith

India's S8UL qualifies for Honour of Kings World Cup at EWC 2026, an INR 28+ crore prize pool tournament (Credit: S8UL)

India's S8UL qualifies for Honour of Kings World Cup at EWC 2026, an INR 28+ crore prize pool tournament

India-Vietnam ties making steady progress in defence, economic sectors: Report

India-Vietnam ties making steady progress in defence, economic sectors: Report

India's GDP growth likely to touch 6.6 pc in FY27, inflation may average 5.1 pc: Crisil

India's GDP growth likely to touch 6.6 pc in FY27, inflation may average 5.1 pc: Crisil

Zero compliance of POSH act: NCW team uncovers glaring lapses at TCS’ Nashik unit

Zero compliance of POSH act: NCW team uncovers glaring lapses at TCS Nashik unit

Gir Somnath: An aerial view of the Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, in Gir Somnath, Gujarat, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/@narendramodi)

Somnath temple reflects India’s civilisational spirit: CM Naidu​

India can offset short-term economic shock in 1 year: Top expert on PM Modi's appeal

India can offset short-term economic shock in 1 year: Top expert on PM Modi's appeal

Firms adopting energy-saving measures, enabling remote work: Nasscom

Firms adopting energy-saving measures, enabling remote work: Nasscom

Ex-England spinner Kirstie Gordon returns to Scotland squad for Women’s T20 World Cup (Credit: ICC)

Ex-England spinner Kirstie Gordon returns to Scotland squad for Women’s T20 World Cup