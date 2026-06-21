'May this win inspire several others to play hockey', says PM Modi after women's team lift Nations Cup title

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team after it clinched the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2025-26 title, saying the players had brought “pride and joy” to the country with their outstanding achievement.

“Indian hockey players bring pride and joy! Congratulations to the women’s team for emerging as winners in the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup. The team played exceptionally well throughout the entire tournament. Best wishes to the team. May this win inspire several others to play hockey,” Modi posted on X after India defeated hosts New Zealand 2-0 in the final in Auckland on Sunday.

India delivered a strong all-around performance to win its second Nations Cup title and earn promotion to next season’s FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League. Navneet Kaur started off well for India by scoring from a penalty corner in the fourth minute. Sunelita Toppo then doubled the lead in the 15th minute with a clever deflection from Deepika’s sharp shot.

This victory capped an unbeaten run for India, which led Pool A with wins against the USA (3-2), Japan (2-1), and Uruguay (3-2). India also crushed Chile 6-0 in the semifinal. This win marked India’s second Nations Cup title after they claimed the first edition in 2022.

New Zealand controlled the ball early in the final, but India made the most of its first real chance when Navneet scored from a penalty corner with a strong hit. The visitors kept pressuring on the counterattack and extended their lead through their fifth penalty corner in the first quarter as Sunelita redirected Deepika’s shot into the net.

India stayed disciplined in the second quarter while New Zealand looked for a way back into the game. Both teams had chances, but neither could score, leaving India firmly in control at halftime.

In the second half, India’s defense took the spotlight. With a well-organized backline and goalkeeper Savita, India kept New Zealand from having clear scoring chances. Navneet almost scored again after taking advantage of a defensive mistake, but her reverse shot was saved.

New Zealand earned a penalty corner early in the final quarter, but Savita made a key save to maintain India’s two-goal lead. The visitors continued to defend strongly and confidently finished the match with a 2-0 win

Lalremsiami was named Player of the Match for her performance in the final. Deepika ended the tournament as one of the highest scorers with six goals, sharing the top spot with Ashley Sessa from the USA

To celebrate this achievement, Hockey India announced a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for every support staff member.

--IANS

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