September 04, 2026 12:15 PM हिंदी

May this sacred occasion infuse positive energy, strength into everyone’s life: PM Modi on Janmashtami

May this sacred occasion infuse positive energy, strength into everyone’s life: PM Modi on Janmashtami

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to the people of India on the occasion of Janmashtami and wished that the sacred festival would bring positive energy, strength and prosperity into everyone's lives.

He said the auspicious occasion, dedicated to devotion and worship of Lord Krishna, should inspire people and fill their lives with renewed energy and strength.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all of you. In the divine messages of Lord Shri Krishna lies the profound inspiration for selfless action, which has continuously guided humanity. May this sacred occasion, dedicated to his devotion and worship, infuse positive energy and strength into everyone's life that is my heartfelt wish. Jai Shri Krishna."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes and said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the sacred festival of ‘Shri Krishna Janmashtami’. May Lord Shri Krishna, the symbol of righteousness, ethics, and public welfare, continue to shower his blessings on everyone. Jai Shri Krishna."

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Heartfelt congratulations and auspicious best wishes to all the residents of the state on the sacred advent day of Lord Vasudeva Shri Krishna Ji, the eternal light of devotion, love, and righteousness—'Shri Krishna Janmashtami.' May the boundless grace of the devotee-loving Lord Shri Krishna establish the ideals of love, compassion, righteousness, and selfless action in everyone's life, and may happiness, peace, prosperity, and the welfare of all spread across the entire universe of the animate and inanimate—this is the prayer. Jai Shri Krishna."

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is being celebrated on Friday. The festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who is traditionally believed to have been born at midnight in Mathura. Devotees observe the occasion with fasting, prayers, bhajans, temple visits and midnight celebrations.

The festival is especially associated with Mathura and Vrindavan, while celebrations are held across the country in homes and temples. Devotees decorate Krishna idols, prepare festive offerings and participate in Janmashtami rituals. Dahi Handi celebrations are also traditionally held around the festival, with 2026 Dahi Handi falling on September 5.

--IANS

jk/rad

LATEST NEWS

Kangana Ranaut makes 'bhog' for Shri Krishna on Janmashtami at her house in Mandi, recalls childhood memories from kitchen

Kangana Ranaut makes 'bhog' for Shri Krishna on Janmashtami, recalls childhood memories from Mandi kitchen

'It's been absolute honour': Monfils bids adieu to Grand Slams after US Open loss

'It’s a helluva long ride': Monfils bids adieu to Grand Slams after US Open loss

25 Pakistani soldiers killed in two operations across Balochistan: BLA

25 Pakistani soldiers killed in two operations across Balochistan, claims BLA

India need not worry about FCNR (B) repayment: World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

India need not worry about FCNR (B) repayment: World Bank's Neelkanth Mishra

'His hat-trick brought us back in the match': Veer dedicates his POTM to Kartik in UP T20 eliminator

'His hat-trick brought us back in the match': Veer dedicates his POTM to Kartik in UP T20 eliminator

Akshay Kumar recalls Asrani’s last-ever shot in ‘Haiwaan’: ‘My good fortune to work with this legend’

Akshay Kumar recalls Asrani’s last-ever shot in ‘Haiwaan’: ‘My good fortune to work with this legend’

Krystle Dsouza: Being a Traitor sounds glamorous until you actually have to lie every day to people

Krystle Dsouza: Being a Traitor sounds glamorous until you actually have to lie every day to people

UP T20 League: Kashi Rudras bow out after one-run loss to Noida Kings in thrilling eliminator

UP T20 League: Kashi Rudras bow out after one-run loss to Noida Kings in thrilling eliminator

Mindy Kaling celebrates ‘sweetest and funniest guy in the world’ son Spencer on 6th b’day

Mindy Kaling celebrates ‘sweetest and funniest guy in the world’ son Spencer on 6th b’day

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls shooting ‘O Mere Khwabon Ke Shehzade’ amidst spells of heavy rain on Mumbai’s beaches

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls shooting ‘O Mere Khwabon Ke Shehzade’ amidst spells of heavy rain on Mumbai’s beaches