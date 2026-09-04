May this sacred occasion infuse positive energy, strength into everyone’s life: PM Modi on Janmashtami

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to the people of India on the occasion of Janmashtami and wished that the sacred festival would bring positive energy, strength and prosperity into everyone's lives.

He said the auspicious occasion, dedicated to devotion and worship of Lord Krishna, should inspire people and fill their lives with renewed energy and strength.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Heartfelt Janmashtami greetings to all of you. In the divine messages of Lord Shri Krishna lies the profound inspiration for selfless action, which has continuously guided humanity. May this sacred occasion, dedicated to his devotion and worship, infuse positive energy and strength into everyone's life that is my heartfelt wish. Jai Shri Krishna."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes and said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the sacred festival of ‘Shri Krishna Janmashtami’. May Lord Shri Krishna, the symbol of righteousness, ethics, and public welfare, continue to shower his blessings on everyone. Jai Shri Krishna."

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Heartfelt congratulations and auspicious best wishes to all the residents of the state on the sacred advent day of Lord Vasudeva Shri Krishna Ji, the eternal light of devotion, love, and righteousness—'Shri Krishna Janmashtami.' May the boundless grace of the devotee-loving Lord Shri Krishna establish the ideals of love, compassion, righteousness, and selfless action in everyone's life, and may happiness, peace, prosperity, and the welfare of all spread across the entire universe of the animate and inanimate—this is the prayer. Jai Shri Krishna."

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is being celebrated on Friday. The festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who is traditionally believed to have been born at midnight in Mathura. Devotees observe the occasion with fasting, prayers, bhajans, temple visits and midnight celebrations.

The festival is especially associated with Mathura and Vrindavan, while celebrations are held across the country in homes and temples. Devotees decorate Krishna idols, prepare festive offerings and participate in Janmashtami rituals. Dahi Handi celebrations are also traditionally held around the festival, with 2026 Dahi Handi falling on September 5.

--IANS

jk/rad