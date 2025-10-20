May light of truth, justice always illuminate our path: Mallikarjun Kharge's Diwali greetings

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge extended Diwali greetings on Monday, wishing for happiness and prosperity for all, and for the light of truth and justice to prevail.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished people on the occasion.

Diwali is known as the festival of lights, symbolising the spiritual victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country, where people light diyas and candles and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all my fellow citizens from my side. May this wonderful festival, which leads from darkness to light, fill your life with joy. May everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity; that is my heartfelt wish."

"Let us all come together to promote love, brotherhood, harmony, and goodwill, and confront injustice, ignorance, and discrimination unitedly, so that the light of truth and justice always illuminates our path," he added.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to X and posted, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the grand festival of light and joy, Diwali. I pray to Lord Shri Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi that this sacred festival brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone's lives."

The Congress party also extended its greetings in a post on X.

"Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all fellow citizens. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and well-being into the lives of all of you," it said.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also extended Diwali greetings to the countrymen and wished for happiness and prosperity for all.

PM Modi also took to social media and extended warm wishes on Diwali.

"Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us," he said in a post on X.

