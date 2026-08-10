August 10, 2026 11:07 AM हिंदी

May he be blessed with a long life and wonderful health: PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Hemant Soren

May he be blessed with a long life and wonderful health: PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Hemant Soren

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his best wishes to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on his birthday and prayed for his long life and good health.

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “Best wishes to Jharkhand’s Chief Minister, Shri Hemant Soren Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long life and wonderful health."

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also conveyed his greetings to the Jharkhand Chief Minister.

In a message posted on X, Chouhan said, “Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Honorable Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren. I pray to the Almighty for your excellent health and a long life."

Born on this day in 1975 in Nemra village of Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, Hemant Soren is the son of veteran tribal leader and JMM founder Shibu Soren.

Soren’s political journey began in parliamentary politics in 2009 when he became a Rajya Sabha member from Jharkhand. He served in the Rajya Sabha from June 24, 2009, to January 4, 2010.

In September 2010, he was appointed Deputy Chief Minister of Jharkhand and held the position until January 2013. Later that year, he took the oath as Chief Minister, leading the JMM-RJD-Congress coalition government.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Soren lost from the Dumka constituency but retained his political standing by winning from the Barhait seat, defeating BJP leader Hemlal Murmu. In January 2015, he was appointed Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

A major turning point came in 2019 when Soren contested the Assembly elections from both Dumka and Barhait constituencies. After winning both seats, he became Chief Minister for a second term as the JMM-led alliance secured a majority in the state.

In 2022, he successfully won a confidence vote in the Jharkhand Assembly, strengthening his position as Chief Minister.

Soren resigned as Chief Minister on January 31, 2024, ahead of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged land scam case. He was released on June 28, 2024. Following his release, he returned to office and was sworn in again as Chief Minister in July 2024, marking his return to the state’s top political post.

--IANS

jk/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Domestic equity investments cross Rs 5 lakh crore mark for third consecutive year

Domestic equity investments cross Rs 5 lakh crore mark for third consecutive year

Pooja Singh’s seventh-place finish caps India’s three-medal World Athletics U20 campaign (Credit: X/AFI)

Pooja Singh’s seventh-place finish caps India’s three-medal World Athletics U20 campaign

Hansika Motwani's look in Rohith Nara's 'Kapaali' released (Photo: Sapta Aswa Media works/X)

Hansika Motwani's look in Rohith Nara's 'Kapaali' released

Dia Mirza calls playing Kamalpreet Dhanoa in ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ a ‘privilege of a lifetime’

Dia Mirza calls playing Kamalpreet Dhanoa in ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ a ‘privilege of a lifetime’

‘You have not just increased medals, you have prepared a generation’: Modi to CWG 2026 medallists

‘You have not just increased medals, you have prepared a generation’: PM Narendra Modi to CWG 2026 medallists

India’s improving credit growth, domestic demand underpin bullish case: Jefferies’ Christopher Wood

India’s improving credit growth, domestic demand underpin bullish case: Jefferies’ Christopher Wood

Neena Gupta soaks in the serenity of the hills, calls it her ‘sukoon’

Neena Gupta soaks in the serenity of the hills, calls it her ‘sukoon’

Prithviraj-starrer Khalifa's makers reveal Shammi Thilakan's character in film (Photo: Prithviraj/Instagram)

Prithviraj-starrer Khalifa's makers reveal Shammi Thilakan's character in film

Sanjay Dutt to daughter Trishala on b’day: You’ll always be my little girl

Sanjay Dutt to daughter Trishala on b’day: You’ll always be my little girl

Indian Navy Chief embarks on 4-day Mauritius visit to strengthen maritime cooperation

Indian Navy Chief embarks on 4-day Mauritius visit to strengthen maritime cooperation