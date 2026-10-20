‘May every life be enriched with happiness, prosperity, and success’: PM Modi on Vijayadashami

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Vijayadashami, wishing happiness, prosperity and success for everyone.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the festival should strengthen people’s resolve and bring renewed positivity into their lives.

“Heartfelt greetings of Vijayadashami to you all. May this festival of victory, filled with joy and faith, imbue everyone’s resolve with renewed strength. May every life be enriched with happiness, prosperity, and success—this is my sincere wish.”

In another post, PM Modi shared a Sanskrit verse describing Lord Rama as the embodiment of righteousness, truth and valour, while highlighting his role as the protector of the universe.

“Lord Rama is the living embodiment of righteousness itself. He is the ultimate refuge of the virtuous, unwavering in his resolutions, and steadfast in his truthful valour. He is the sole ruler of this entire universe, who governs and protects all realms in the exact same manner as Lord Indra rules and protects the entire celestial domain.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his wishes to the people on Vijayadashami, describing the festival as a celebration of righteousness, truth and India’s cultural traditions.

In a post on X, Singh said, “Heartfelt greetings to all on the sacred festival of Vijayadashami. The festival of Vijayadashami symbolizes the triumph of righteousness over unrighteousness, truth over falsehood, and good over evil. This festival is also a celebration of our faith, civilization, and cultural traditions. My prayer to God is that this sacred festival brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone’s life and fosters greater harmony and goodwill in society.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended his greetings on the occasion, emphasising the message of victory of good over evil and righteousness over unrighteousness.

In a post on X, Gadkari said, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of the Mangal Parv Vijayadashami, which conveys the message of the victory of good over evil and righteousness over unrighteousness. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and peace into everyone’s lives.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings to residents of the state and devotees, urging people to draw inspiration from the ideals and values embodied by Lord Shri Ram.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is a major Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. The occasion is associated with Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and is marked by prayers, religious ceremonies and the traditional burning of Ravana’s effigies across several parts of the country.

--IANS

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