'Masti' actress Tara Sharma calls herself an ‘embarrassing mom’ in heartfelt post for son Zen

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Tara Sharma, known for her role in the film ‘Masti,’ has shared a heartfelt and emotional birthday post for her son Zen.

Reflecting on their bond, she playfully referred to herself as an “embarrassing mom.” Taking to Instagram, she shared a heartfelt birthday message for her son Zen as he turned 17. The doting mom expressed her love, pride, and good wishes for his future. Sharing a series images, the actress wrote, “A v #HappyBirthday Our darling Zen 17!!! We Love You and Kai Tia more than anything Wishes for all great things always great health joy safety love success being a kind empathetic humble good person wealthy and a great tennis player MUNer performer and all you wish for touch wood.”

“More than achievements so proud of all the disciplined hard work you put into your passions and all you do and your kind heart, humour and maturity. Thanks also for suggesting or rather convincing us in your convincing way haaha that we come to Greece for a family holiday. It really is like a wow!.”

“Though admittedly as parents of a very teenage teen, honestly we perhaps receive the least open acknowledgment of love and all these other amazing qualities you have but we want you to know we know they are in there, and as you display so much affection to our doggies we get glimpses of all the love often.”

Tara went on to add, “Not been allowed to post a birthday photo from today hence this carousel of a mix with a few flashbacks too haaha! Approval taken, wouldn’t post without! Apologies for the mushy Mummy post and written in haste as rushing between things on our trip so a few photos from here too! PS a few less brotherly fights and rudeness would be appreciated haaha! As @roopaksaluja and I are learning teenage years are quite an adventure with loads of learning for us all. We fight and I hope that lessens but I also know we communicate openly and a lot, which I hope we always do. As that to me is one of the most important signs of an honest close relationship”

“I know I am often cringe in your eyes but I know it is a phase so I will try and be less embarrassing. Okay I won’t ramble on, suffice to say We Love You We Love You! PS once again I am grateful for the copy paste feature as these feelings are eternal and thankfully with a few edits, my annual b’day rambles are too haaha.”(sic)

Actress and TV host Tara Sharma shares two sons with her husband, Roopak Saluja. Their elder son, Zen, was born in 2009, followed by their younger son, Kai, in June 2011. Both boys have also appeared on Tara’s show over the years.

--IANS

ps/