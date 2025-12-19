December 19, 2025 6:49 PM हिंदी

MasterChef contestant Pinky Mangal cooks despite losing eyesight

Mumbai Dec 19 (IANS) This season of MasterChef will witness an inspiring entry of contestant duo Pinky Mangal and Preeti Agarwal, further revealing a tale of determination and strength.

Hailing from Indore, Pinky Mangal is a homemaker who lost her eyesight due to retinal pigmentation. But despite dealing with the loss, Pinky is determined and has not lost her independence, confidence, or passion.

Despite her visual impairment, Pinky cooks completely on her own, navigating through the kitchen without any external assistance.

Sharing her journey, Pinky says, “I have been cooking independently and have competed in the Golden Eye Chef Contest for five years (2021–2025), winning three Jury Awards and four People’s Choice Awards.”

She adds, “Representing Indore and making the entirety of India proud of my city on MasterChef India feels incredibly special. MasterChef India is a platform where the select and the best from the country contest and make the entire country proud."

Preeti Agarwal says, "As a jodi, we are unique. Pinky has an artistic vision, and together we will ensure that Indore's name shines bright in India and internationally. We will make India proud with our determination and skill."

Her extraordinary ability left the MasterChef judges deeply moved, who further saluted Pinky’s strength and zeal.

Chef and judge Ranveer Brar lauding her perseverance, said, “Pinky is extraordinary. She is an inspiration for many.”

Building on the spirit of 'Desh Ab Frontfoot Pe Chal Raha Hai', MasterChef India’s contestants Pinky Mangal and Preeti Agarwal, the maami–saas and bahu duo, will be seen bringing on board unstoppable spirit and resilience.

This season of MasterChef will see Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar, Chef Kunal Kapoor on the judging panel

