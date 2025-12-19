December 19, 2025 6:51 PM हिंदी

US Embassy in Dhaka urges vigilance amid rising unrest in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Dec 19 (IANS) As violence escalates in Bangladesh following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of radical Inqilab Mancha group, the US Embassy in Dhaka on Friday urged American citizens in the South Asian nation to exercise caution, warning that gatherings intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational.

Hadi succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital, after battling for his life for six days.

Addressing the nation on Thursday night, the interim government’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus confirmed Hadi's death.

Citing media reports, the US Embassy in Dhaka stated that Hadi’s body was expected to arrive in Dhaka on Friday evening. His funeral prayers, it said, are likely to be held on Manik Mia Avenue in front of the National Parliament Building on Saturday.

“Extremely heavy traffic is expected in the area and throughout Dhaka. Large spontaneous or planned gatherings are likely throughout Bangladesh,” said the embassy.

“Individuals are encouraged to review scheduled travel through and around Dhaka during the above-listed timeframes and allow additional time for possible delays. US citizens should practice vigilance and remember that gatherings intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings," it added.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) had also issued a travel advisory urging British citizens to avoid all but essential travel to the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh, citing regular reports of violence and other criminal activity, particularly in remote parts.

“Bangladesh will observe a National Day of Mourning on Saturday, 20 December. Pay close attention to local information and follow guidance,” the advisory noted, in light of the violence that erupted across Bangladesh after Hadi's death.

Bangladesh has witnessed an alarming rise in violence and a degrading law and order situation under the Yunus-led interim government.

