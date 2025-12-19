December 19, 2025 6:48 PM हिंदी

Bhagyashree takes a soulful boat ride on the sacred Ganges in Kashi, introduces her boatman

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree, who is currently in Kashi, is seen enjoying her time at the banks of the river Ganges.

The actress took to her social media account to share a few videos of herself seated on a boat, sailing through the river.

In another video shared by Bhagyashree, the actress is seen introducing the oarsman who made her boat ride at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Kashi a memorable experience.

The actress was also seen enjoying the cool breeze as she sailed through the holy river.

The actress is always seen giving a sneak peek into her life and all the fun incidents that she encounters.

On December 18, the actress had shared how she had turned an unexpected flight delay into a light moment by indulging in “airport bingeing”.

She also shared a glimpse of her snacks and downtime while waiting to take off.

The actress took to her social media account to post a picture of her gorging on pizza and wrote, “Flight delayed…so airport bingeing.”

She had also shared a picture of a plate of dosa and captioned it as, “And my fav toooo dosaaaaa…”

In another video, the Maine Pyar Kiya actress is seen grooving to the song “Flying in the sky” as she walks towards her gate.

A few weeks ago, Bhagyashree had appeared on the latest episode of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ season 16 and relived the memories of her film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ starring Salman Khan.

For the uninitiated, Bhagyashree became a household name with her character portrayal as Suman in the superhit movie Maine Pyar Kiya. The actress’ pairing with Salman Khan, aka Prem, in the movie went on to become a superhit.

--IANS

rd/

