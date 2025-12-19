December 19, 2025 6:50 PM हिंदी

'Shershaah' singer B Praak becomes father to a baby boy, calls it 'a spiritual rebirth'

Shershaah' singer B Praak becomes father to a baby boy, calls it 'a spiritual rebirth'

Mumbai Dec 19 (IANS) 'Mann Bhareya' singer B Praak has been blessed with a baby boy, and the singer, who hasn't been able to contain his excitement, announced the same on his social media.

Sharing a post featuring the image of Bal Kanha along with cows, B Praak announced that he has embraced fatherhood yet again on December 1 and also revealed his baby’s name as ‘Dvijj Bachan’.

The announcement note read, “DVIIJ BACHAN. Twice Born – A Spiritual Rebirth. By the divine grace of RadheShyam. We are blessed with a baby boy on December 1, 2025. Our hearts overflow with gratitude and joy. The sun rises again, bringing light, hope, and new beginnings into our lives.”

For the social media caption, B Praak wrote, “Sab Radhe Radhe Hai. Jay Shree Krishna.”

For the uninitiated, B Praak and his wife, Meera, first embraced parenthood in 2020 and are parents to a 5-year-old baby boy.

In 2022, the singer and his wife, Meera, had tragically lost their second son at the time of birth, an incident that B Praak considers as 'extremely heavy and emotional'.

On the professional front, B Praak has lent his voice to soul-stirring songs like ‘Mann Bharryaa’, ‘Teri Mitti’, ‘Filhall’, and ‘Ranjha’.

A few days ago, B Praak came up with a spiritual spectacular with ‘Sounds of Hari’, an immersive journey designed to awaken devotion, emotion, and inner stillness.

The singer-composer highlighted that it wasn't about entertainment but was more about surrender.

Speaking about what makes Sounds of Hari different, B Praak said, “I have performed on countless stages, but ‘Sounds of Hari’ is special. It comes from a sacred place inside me. This is not about entertainment; this is about surrender.”

He added, “I want people to walk in with the weight of the world and walk out feeling light, healed, and connected. Even if one moment of this experience brings someone peace, that will be my true achievement.”

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

5th T20I: Samson replaces injured Gill; Bumrah, Washington come in as SA elect to bowl

5th T20I: Samson replaces injured Gill; Bumrah, Washington come in as SA elect to bowl

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis felicitates World Cup-winning blind women’s cricket team

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis felicitates World Cup-winning blind women’s cricket team

High-frequency indicators suggest domestic economic activity holding up in Q3 FY26: RBI

High-frequency indicators suggest domestic economic activity holding up in Q3 FY26: RBI

Indian envoy, former Japanese PM Kishida discuss strengthening special strategic and global partnership

Indian envoy, former Japanese PM Kishida discuss strengthening special strategic and global partnership

Shershaah' singer B Praak becomes father to a baby boy, calls it 'a spiritual rebirth'

'Shershaah' singer B Praak becomes father to a baby boy, calls it 'a spiritual rebirth'

US Embassy in Dhaka urges vigilance amid rising unrest in Bangladesh (File image)

US Embassy in Dhaka urges vigilance amid rising unrest in Bangladesh

Bhagyashree takes a soulful boat ride on the sacred Ganges in Kashi, introduces her boatman

Bhagyashree takes a soulful boat ride on the sacred Ganges in Kashi, introduces her boatman

England need to stick with players to play competitive cricket in Australia, says Michael Vaughan as Ben Stokes team struggles in the third Test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday. Photo credit: EnglandCricket/X

Ashes 3rd Test: England need to stick with players to play competitive cricket in Australia, says Michael Vaughan

2‑wheeler wholesale volumes in India jump 19 pc in November

Wholesale volumes of 2‑wheelers in India jump 19 pc at 1.8 million in Nov

452 post office passport seva kendras operational in 2025, Aadhaar generates Rs 129 crore revenue

452 post office passport seva kendras operational in 2025, generate Rs 114.88 crore in revenue