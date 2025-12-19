'Shershaah' singer B Praak becomes father to a baby boy, calls it 'a spiritual rebirth'

Mumbai Dec 19 (IANS) 'Mann Bhareya' singer B Praak has been blessed with a baby boy, and the singer, who hasn't been able to contain his excitement, announced the same on his social media.

Sharing a post featuring the image of Bal Kanha along with cows, B Praak announced that he has embraced fatherhood yet again on December 1 and also revealed his baby’s name as ‘Dvijj Bachan’.

The announcement note read, “DVIIJ BACHAN. Twice Born – A Spiritual Rebirth. By the divine grace of RadheShyam. We are blessed with a baby boy on December 1, 2025. Our hearts overflow with gratitude and joy. The sun rises again, bringing light, hope, and new beginnings into our lives.”

For the social media caption, B Praak wrote, “Sab Radhe Radhe Hai. Jay Shree Krishna.”

For the uninitiated, B Praak and his wife, Meera, first embraced parenthood in 2020 and are parents to a 5-year-old baby boy.

In 2022, the singer and his wife, Meera, had tragically lost their second son at the time of birth, an incident that B Praak considers as 'extremely heavy and emotional'.

On the professional front, B Praak has lent his voice to soul-stirring songs like ‘Mann Bharryaa’, ‘Teri Mitti’, ‘Filhall’, and ‘Ranjha’.

A few days ago, B Praak came up with a spiritual spectacular with ‘Sounds of Hari’, an immersive journey designed to awaken devotion, emotion, and inner stillness.

The singer-composer highlighted that it wasn't about entertainment but was more about surrender.

Speaking about what makes Sounds of Hari different, B Praak said, “I have performed on countless stages, but ‘Sounds of Hari’ is special. It comes from a sacred place inside me. This is not about entertainment; this is about surrender.”

He added, “I want people to walk in with the weight of the world and walk out feeling light, healed, and connected. Even if one moment of this experience brings someone peace, that will be my true achievement.”

