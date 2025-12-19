December 19, 2025 6:47 PM हिंदी

452 post office passport seva kendras operational in 2025, generate Rs 114.88 crore in revenue

452 post office passport seva kendras operational in 2025, Aadhaar generates Rs 129 crore revenue

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) As many as 452 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras have been operationalised by November end, which handled over 29 lakh passport applications, including 1.54 lakh Police Clearance Certificates, and generated Rs 114.88 crore in revenue in 2025, the government said on Friday.

Further, 13,352 Post Office Aadhaar Centres were set up across India in Post Offices and Aadhaar services in these centres generated Rs 129 crore in revenue in 2025, the official statement said.

To reach out to the masses in the remotest areas of the country, India Post has also distributed mobile/laptop Aadhaar kits to the Post Offices, the Ministry of Communications said, adding that it helped citizens, especially DBT beneficiaries, to obtain the benefits of different government schemes.

The Department of Posts has rolled out Aadhaar‑based e‑KYC across departmental post offices from January 6, 2025, opening 1,09,878 accounts and processing 24,45,029 transactions.

The Department in July entered an agreement with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to streamline KYC verification for mutual fund investors, using its network of 1.64 lakh post offices.

It will also leverage its unparalleled postal network for the sale of BSNL SIM cards and mobile recharge services across the country. Through this collaboration, post offices will act as Points of Sale (PoS) for BSNL, Mobile SIM sales and for mobile recharges.

A revamped ATM network of the Postal department now covering 1,000 sites improved system reliability and transaction efficiency with faster response times and reduced downtime, the ministry said.

The ministry also highlighted the Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra (DNK) initiative, aimed at democratising exports by enabling small producers, artisans, weavers, women entrepreneurs, self-help groups (SHGs), MSMEs and rural enterprises to directly export in global markets without intermediaries.

Upcoming projects under consideration include a Rural Digital Connectivity Survey across 6.5 lakh villages with TRAI, and onsite verification of 3.69 crore MSMEs registered on the Udyam portal.

--IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis felicitates World Cup-winning blind women’s cricket team

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis felicitates World Cup-winning blind women’s cricket team

High-frequency indicators suggest domestic economic activity holding up in Q3 FY26: RBI

High-frequency indicators suggest domestic economic activity holding up in Q3 FY26: RBI

Indian envoy, former Japanese PM Kishida discuss strengthening special strategic and global partnership

Indian envoy, former Japanese PM Kishida discuss strengthening special strategic and global partnership

Shershaah' singer B Praak becomes father to a baby boy, calls it 'a spiritual rebirth'

'Shershaah' singer B Praak becomes father to a baby boy, calls it 'a spiritual rebirth'

US Embassy in Dhaka urges vigilance amid rising unrest in Bangladesh (File image)

US Embassy in Dhaka urges vigilance amid rising unrest in Bangladesh

Bhagyashree takes a soulful boat ride on the sacred Ganges in Kashi, introduces her boatman

Bhagyashree takes a soulful boat ride on the sacred Ganges in Kashi, introduces her boatman

England need to stick with players to play competitive cricket in Australia, says Michael Vaughan as Ben Stokes team struggles in the third Test against Australia in Adelaide on Friday. Photo credit: EnglandCricket/X

Ashes 3rd Test: England need to stick with players to play competitive cricket in Australia, says Michael Vaughan

2‑wheeler wholesale volumes in India jump 19 pc in November

Wholesale volumes of 2‑wheelers in India jump 19 pc at 1.8 million in Nov

452 post office passport seva kendras operational in 2025, Aadhaar generates Rs 129 crore revenue

452 post office passport seva kendras operational in 2025, generate Rs 114.88 crore in revenue

Sunny Deol expresses undying love for father Dharmendra after watching his powerful appearance in ‘Ikkis’

Sunny Deol expresses undying love for father Dharmendra after watching his powerful appearance in ‘Ikkis’