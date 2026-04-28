Massive turnout at Mahila Sammelan in Varanasi; PM Modi to address 50,000 women

Varanasi, April 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in a grand 'Mahila Sammelan' in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, where he is set to address a gathering of around 50,000 women.

The event witnessed the presence of several senior BJP leaders, including the party’s National President Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and State BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary.

The Sammelan saw an overwhelming turnout, with women arriving in large numbers, reflecting high enthusiasm ahead of the Prime Minister’s address. Notably, women from the Muslim community were also seen participating actively in the event, highlighting a diverse representation at the gathering.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, is expected to interact with the attendees and highlight the government’s initiatives aimed at women's empowerment. The 'Mahila Sammelan' is being seen as a significant outreach programme focusing on women voters and beneficiaries of various central schemes.

Given the prevailing hot weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh, elaborate arrangements have been made at the venue to ensure comfort for the attendees. Cooling measures, including fountains and other facilities, have been installed to provide relief to the large crowd gathered for the event.

Speaking to IANS, several attendees expressed their excitement and appreciation for the Prime Minister’s initiatives.

Huma Bano, one of the attendees, said that a significant number of Muslim women had come to attend the Sammelan. She described the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as a historic decision by the Central government and emphasised the need for its effective implementation.

Another attendee, Lubina, echoed similar sentiments, stating that women from different communities were enthusiastic about participating in the programme and listening to the Prime Minister.

Abu Faizal, who described himself as a long-time supporter of Prime Minister Modi, said he had attended more than 175 rallies across the country. ''Wherever he holds a public meeting, I go there. I have travelled to Assam and West Bengal as well. This time, the BJP will form the government in West Bengal under his leadership,'' he claimed.

He further added that women across India support the Prime Minister and credited the government for development across communities, including Muslims and farmers.

Other women attendees also shared their views, expressing gratitude towards the Prime Minister for his work on women’s safety and empowerment.

''We are very excited. The Prime Minister has done a lot for women,'' said one attendee.

Another participant remarked, ''I thank Prime Minister Modi. There was a time when women were afraid to step out of their homes, but now things have changed.''

The Mahila Sammelan in Varanasi is being seen as a major political and social event, showcasing women’s participation and engagement, as well as the government’s focus on women-centric policies and outreach.

--IANS

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