Massive Melbourne reception for PM Modi bowls over Albanese, Victorian Premier

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Thousands of people gathered at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Thursday evening, local time, to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chants of 'Modi', 'Modi' creating an electric atmosphere at the venue which has hosted many iconic events in the past.

As PM Modi walked in with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, he was greeted with a huge roar showcasing the huge excitement amongst the crowd, majorly comprising members of the Indian diaspora.

The enormous crowd also cheered Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan's speech before the two leaders took to the podium.

"It is my honour to welcome you to Melbourne and to Victoria. We are the education state, the multi cultural capital of Australia and the sporting capital of the world. Yes, we are the home of the MCG and the Boxing Day Test. But, much more importantly than that, we are home to more Australians Indians than anywhere else in the country... Nearly 30,000 people filling the stadium, this is a statement," said Allan, drawing a huge applause from the crowd.

Allan highlighted that it was one of the largest gatherings ever for any world leader in Australia.

The massive turnout in the event titled 'Melbourne Meets Modi' reflected the enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora, with the venue echoing with chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

Earlier, multiple cultural performances, music, and enthusiastic chants kept the crowd energised as thousands waited anxiously for Prime Minister Modi's arrival on stage.

Indian tricolors and Australian flags fluttered across the venue, reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between the two nations.

A couple of members from the Indian diaspora also shared their excitement ahead of PM Modi's address.

One of the Indian diaspora said, “Literally going to be history in the making right here in the heart of Melbourne.”

“I am very, very excited today, and I cannot wait to see Modi ji. Melbourne meets Modi,” said another.

“I'm a huge fan of Narendra Modi ji. He's the man behind the incredible India today, who shaped India in many ways and made great decisions for an incredible India today,” said another member of the Indian community.

--IANS

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